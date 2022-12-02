bowling Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dort’s CommericalTeam W LAccutax 31 21Rudi’s Pizza 31 21Corner Bar 30.5 21.5Mr. Nick’s 25.5 26.5Tony’s Equip 25 27HBC 24 28Generations 22 30Kitzville Body 19 33Latest ResultsCorner Bar 1, Mr. Nick’s 3Tony’s Equipment 0, Rudi’s Pizza 4Hibbing Bowling Center 1, Kitzville Body Shop 3Generations 2, Accutax 2Individual High GamesMcLean 184, 201; DeRosia 170, 170; Jeranek 177; Staloberger 171, 181Individual High SeriesMcLean 508; Stalboerger 503 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tony Nick Linguistics Equip Bowling Games Generation Team Pizza Rudi Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Malevich sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for 2021 murder Jennifer Lee Gobats Mesabi Metallics takes a dig at Cleveland-Cliffs Dean C. Hakala Vickie C. LaFreniere Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
