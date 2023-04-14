bowling GGiombetti Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Commercial LeagueTeam W LHomer Bar 143 67Range Organics 126 84Hibbing Bowling Center 124 86Rosie Tippin 5 117 93Kitzville Body Shop 115 95Iron Range Tire 114 96Range Spine 113 97Thrivent Financial 95 115Thristy Moose 81 129BYE 11 188Latest ResultsHomer Bar 7, Hibbing Bowling 0Thirsty Moose 7, Bye 0Range Organics 5, Rosie Tippin 5 2Kitzville Body Shop 5, Iron Range Tire 2Range Spine 5, Thrivent Financial 2Individual High GamesSchafer 256, 200; Perunovich 236; Kanipes 205; VonderHaar 246; Bye 229, 249; Manner 233, 226; Timmerman 217, 234; Goss 203, 206, 208; Cesari 207; Terzich 248, 205; Fawkes 213, 244; Patla 233; Johnson 214; Nehiba 235, 201, 203; Montgomery 229, 248; Bayliss 203; Harjamaki 210; Newman 214Individual High SeriesSchafer 652; VonderHaar 620; Bye 675; Manner 649; Timmerman 617; Goss 617; Terzich 619; Fawkes 621; Nehiba 639; Montgomery 649Mesaba MinerTeam W LHibbing Bowling Center 37.5 18.5L&M Radiator 37 19Bougalis Construction 35 21Soland’s Painting 30 26Sportsmen’s 30 26Thrivent Financial 29 23Palmer’s 27 29Mr. Nick’s 27 25L&L Rentals 23 33Baldi’s Girls 19.5 36.5Homer Bar 18 38Knitting Knight 18 38Latest ResultsL&M Radiator 4, Palmer’s 0Bougalis Construction 4, Homer Bar 0Knitting Knight 4, Sportsmen’s 0Hibbing Bowling Center 3.5, Baldi’s Girls .5Soland’s Painting 3, L&L Rentals 1Individual High GamesMen: Elmquist 236; Goss 279, 255, 257; Moritz 254, 200, 234; LeNoie 268; Timmerman 228; Rotar 200; Plese 209; Warmuth 253, 204; Patla 200; VonderHaar 279, 232; Jerkovich 200; Folstad 214; Peterson 223Women: Manner 201, 215; LaBine 191; Skalsky 189Individual High SeriesMen: Elmquist 603; Goss 791; Moritz 688 ; LeNoie 637; Timmerman 611; Warmuth 642; VonderHaar 701Women: Manner 558; LaBine 502; Skalsky 519 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tyler Jack Peterson Dorothy E. Giorgi James 'Jim' Louis Mohar Ralph Joseph 'Ralphie' Argir III Daniel James Spotts Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
