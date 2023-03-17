bowling GGiombetti Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dort’s CommercilTeam W LAccutax 67 41Rudis Pizza 63 45Corner Bar 62 46Mr. Nick’s 61.5 46.5Tony’s Equipment 57.5 50.5Hibbing Bowling Center 43 65Generations 40 68Kitzville Body Shop 38 70Latest ResultsRudi’s Pizza 3, Tony’s Equipment 1Mr. Nick’s 4, Corner Bar 0Accutax 4, Generations 0Kitzville Body Shop 0, Hibbing Bowling Center 4Individual High GamesPierce 173; Maxie 190; Rodorigo 178, 174; Barto 179; Jeranek 186Individual High SeriesRodorigo 500; Barto 506; Jeranek 505Mesaba MinersTeam W LSportsmen’s; 26 14L&M Radiator 25 15Hibbing Bowling Center 25 15Bougalis Construcition 24 16Thrivent Financial 21 19Soland’s Painting 21 19Palmer’s 20 20Mr. Nick’s 19 21L&L Rentals 19 21Homer Bar 16 24Knitting Knight 12 28Baldi’s Girls 11 29Latest ResultsThrivent Financial 4, Palmer’s 0Sportsmen’s 2, Mr. Nick’s 2L&L Rentals 3, Homer Bar 1Bougalis Construcition 4, Knitting Knight 0Hibbing Bowling Center 2, L&M Radiator 2Soland’s Painting 4, Baldi’s Girls 0Individual High GamesMen: Manner 246, 243; VonderHaar 223; Christie 202, 234, 252; Bye 236; Twig 206, 206; Schmelzer 225, 221, 255; Ranta 202; Geordt 215, 204; Carriveau 234; Masteller 213; LeNoie 205, 221; Plese 203; VonderHaar 222, 248, 214; Eliason 203; Eliason 242Women: Peterson 190; Rodorigo 177; LaBine 187, 182; Skalsky 248, 189, 180Individual High SeriesMen: Manner 672; Christie 688; Schmelzer 701; Timmerman 717; Goerdt 601; LeNoie 620; VonderHaar 684Women: LaBine 502; Skalsky 617 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Richard L. Ritacco Roberta Flynn Roland 'Rolly' G. Horn Alan Bozicevich, Sr. Patti J. Hill Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.