bowling GGiombetti Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 58 min ago

Dort's CommercialTeam W LAccutax 48 32Rudi's Pizza 48 32Corner Bar 46 34Tony's Equip. 44.5 35.5Mr. Nick's 41.5 38.5HBC 35 45Generations 31 49Kitzville Body Shop 26 54Latest ResultsKitzville Body Shop 1, Hibbing Bowling Center 3Accutax 4, Generations 0Rudi's Pizza 1, Tony's Equipment 3Mr. Nick's 4, Corner Bar 0Individual High GamesDeRosia 180; Schloesser 194; Thom 186Individual High SeriesSchloesser 502CommercialTeam W LHomer Bar 100 40HBC 85 55Range Organics 82 58Iron Range Tire 81 59Kitzville Body 75 65Range Spine 73 67Rosie Tippin 5 72 68Thrivent Financial 60 80Thristy Moose 56 84BYE 16 124Latest ResultsThrivent Financial 7, Bye 0Range Spine 5, Thirsty Moose 2Kitzville Body 5, Rosie Tippin 5 2Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Homer Bar 2Iron Range Tire 4, Range Organics 3Individual High GamesManner 218; Perunovich 201; Manner 206, 235; Timmerman 225, 206; VonderHaar 225; Bye 246, 206; Timmerman 300; Goss 203, 241, 216; Elmquist 225, 246; Terzich 247, 216; Fawkes 215, 249, 244; Cesari 225; Speece 209, 238; Johnson 218; Nehiba 249; Nehiba 202, 224, 204; Newman 214Individual High SeriesManner 619; Timmerman 630; Bye 612; Timmeran 684; Goss 660; Elmquist 655; Terzich 657; Fawkes 708; Speece 617; Nehiba 601; Nehiba 630
