Dort's CommercialTeam W LCorner Bar 44 28Rudi's Pizza 44 28Accutax 43 29Tony's Equip 38.5 33.5Mr. Nick's 35.5 36.5HBC 30 42Generations 30 42Kitzville Body Shop 23 49Latest ResultsMr. Nick's 0, Accutax 4Hibbing Bowling Center 1, Tony's Equipment 3Kitzville Body Shop 1, Rudi's Pizza 3Corner Bar 4, Generations 0Individual High GamesBarto 181, 200; Willberg 172; Kozumplik 175; DeRosia 192; Stalboerger 189, 189Individual High SeriesBarto 550; Stalboerger 515Mesabi MinersTeam W LSoland's Painting 4 0L&L Rentals 4 0Thrivent Financial 3 1Palmer's 3 1HBC 3 1Mr. Nick's 2 2Knitting Knight 2 2L&M Radiator 1 3Homer Bar 1 3Sportsmen's 1 3Bougalis Const. 0 4Baldi's Girls 0 4Latest ResultsThrivent Finanial 3, L&M Radiator 1L&L Rentals 4, Baldi's Girls 0Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Sportsmen's 1Palmer's 3, Homer Bar 1Mr. Nick's 2, Knitting Knight 2Soland's Painting 4, Bougalis Construction 0Individual High GamesMen: Elmquist 213; Goss 251, 225, 219; Ochsner 201; Christie 218, 230, 211; Bye 215; Weinand 201, 223; Goerdt 223; Plese 266; 203; VonderHaar 212, 232; Rotar 205; Ralidak 229, 278; Timmerman 201, 222; Manner 202; Manner 203, 247, 204; Schafer 201; Ranta 209, 247 Twig 214; Schmelzer 244, 224; Folstad 219, 204; Carriveau 213; LeNoie 218Women: LaBine 171; Manner 203, 216; Roepke 183, 170; Skalsky 178, 171Individual High SeriesMen: Goss 695; Christie 659; Weinand 615; Goerdt 615; Plese 629; VonderHaar 627 Ralidak 667; Timmerman 604; Manner 654; Ranta 637; Schmelzer 627; Folstad 616Women: Manner 579; Roepke 516; Skalsky 510Commercial LeagueTeam W LHomer Bar 93 33Range Organics 77 49H BC 76 50Iron Range Tire 72 54Rosie Tippin 5 68 58Kitzville Body 68 58Range Spine 63 63Thirsty Moose 52 74Thrivent Financial 45 81BYE 16 110Latest ResultsHomer Bar 7, Thrivent Financial 0Iron Range Tire 7, Range Spine 0Thirsty Moose 7, Bye 0Range Organics 5, Rosie Tippin 5 2Kitzville Body 5, Hibbing Bowling Center 2Individual High GamesRalidak 201; Schafer 210, 233; Perunovich 243; Manner 256; Cesari 211, 212, 207; Bye 235; Timmerman 232, 245; Goss 233, 258; Elmquist 246, 216; Montgomery 246; Terzich 223; Whitman 200; Fawkes 217, 224, 210; Newman 204; Fish 202; VonderHaar 204Individual High SeriesSchafer 654; Manner 613; Cesari 630; Timmerman 638; Goss 672; Elmquist 646; Montgomery 610; Fawkes 651
