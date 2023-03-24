bowling GGiombetti Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mesaba MinersTeam W LL&M Radiator 29 15Hibbing Bowling Center 28 16Sportsmen’s 28 16Bougalis Construction 26 18Thrivent Financial 25 19Soland’s Painting 24 20Palmer’s 21 23Mr. Nick’s 20 24L&L Rental 19 25Homer Bar 16 28Baldi’s Girls 14 30Knitting Knight 13 31Latest ResultsSoland’s Painting 3, Mr. Nick’s 1Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Palmer’s 1Baldi’s Girls 3, Knitting Knight 1L&M Radiator 4, Homer Bar 0Sportsmen’s 2, Bougalis Construction 2Thrivent Financial 4, L&L Rentals 0Individual High GamesMen: Twig 232; Parenteau 204; Roepke 225; Jerkovich 211; Ralidak 204, 204; Kanipes 223, 220; Manner 200; Manner 212; Plese 225, 235; VonderHaar 270, 234; Timmerman 224; Eliason 223; Elmquist 258, 207; Goss 214, 249, 238; Spokely 237; Speece 224; Larson 201, 225; Peterson 204; VonderHaar 222, 207, 259; Christie 225, 227; Bye 225, 203; Weinand 223, 201Women: Manner 185, 255, 214; Rodorigo 182Individual High SeriesMen: Twig 600; Kanipes 615; Plese 635; VonderHaar 694; Elmquist 654; Goss 701; VonderHaar 688; Christie 630; Bye622; Weinand 615Women: Manner 654Dort’s CommercialTeam W LAccutax 70 42Corner Bar 65 47Mr. Nick’s 64.5 47.5Rudi’s Pizza 64 48Tony’s Equipment 58.5 53.5Hibbing Bowling Center 44 68Generations 43 69Kitzville Body Shop 39 73Latest ResultsGenerations 3, Kitzville Body Shop 1Accutax 3, Hibbing Bowling Center 1Corner Bar 3, Rudi’s Pizza 1Tony’s Equipment 1, Mr, Nick’s 3Individual High GamesRodorigo 177, 177; Dale 172Individual High SeriesRdorigo 502 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Construction Industry Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Three injured in Mesabi East bus crash Jerry Michael Adamich Shari Anne Erchul Dante A. Tini Dennis R. Merhar Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.