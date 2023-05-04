bowling GGiombetti May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mesaba MinersTeam W LL&L Rentals 80 52L&M Radiator 76 56Thrivent Financial 79.5 52.5Bougalis Construction 76 56Mr. Nick’s 74 58Palmer’s 73 59Hibbing Bowling Center 72 60Homer Bar 62 70Sportsmen’s 61 71Soland’s Painting 57 75Baldi’s Girls 40.5 91.5Knitting Knight 40 92Latest ResultsSportsmen’s 2, Soland’s Painting 2Palmer’s 4, Homer Bar 0Mr. Nick’s 2, Hibbing Bowling Center 2L&L Rentals 4, L&M Radiator 0Thrivent Financial 2, Bougalis Construction 2Baldi’s Girls 3, Knitting Knight 1Individual High GamesMen: Folstad 246; Ralidak 226; Manner 214; Manner 225, 236, 217; Newman 209; Timmerman 237, 235; Schmelzer 201, 211; Patla 201; VonderHaar 241, 224; Eliason 212; Eliason 204, 200, 208; Goss 229, 201; VonderHaar 212; Christie 233, 206, 254; Bye 202, 269; Speece 257; Masteller 214; LeNoie 201, 211; Fredrickson 209Women: Skalsky 194, 200; Manner 174, 194; Roepke 182, 180; Peterson 224, 171; Waddell 193Individual High SeriesMen: Manner 678; Timmerman 667; VonderHaar 646; Eliason 612; Christie 693; Bye 661Women: Skalsky 555; Manner 532; Roepke 519; Peterson 520 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now `There's a lot of smiles today, no doubt' Diana L. Gibson Sorcan files suit against Rock Ridge Schools Jessica L Sundquist Dr. Leonard Patrick Jennings Jr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
