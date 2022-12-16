bowling GGiombetti Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Commercial LeagueTeam W LHomer Bar 79 26Range Organics 65 40HBC 64 41Rosie Tippin 5 63 42Iron Range Tire 54 51Range Spine 54 51Kitzville Body 51 54Thirsty Moose 43 62Thrivent Finanical 36 69BYE 16 89Latest ResultsRange Organics 7, BYE 0Homer Bar 7, Kitzville Body 0Thrivent Financial 5, Iron Range Tire 2Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Thirsty Moose 2Rosie Tippin 5 4, Range Spine 3Individual High GamesTimmerman 203, 226; VonderHaar 246, 221; Newman 209, 204; Montgomery 247, 234; Parenteau 237; Johnson 241; Bye 222, 244, 225; Timmerman 211, 213; Goss 216, 234, 203; Manner 203, 215, 202; Terzich 214, 246, 225; Fawkes 279; Schafer 217; Perunovich 215, 244, 235 Zuidmulder 210 Kanipes 202, 225; Speece 200; Johnson 212Individual High SeriesTimmerman 605; VonderHaar 661; Newman 606; Montgomery 685; Bye 691; Timmerman 622; Goss 653; Manner 621; Terzich 685; Fawkes 620; Perunovich 694; Kanipes 613 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homer Kitzville Body Range Zoology Sport Linguistics League Thrivent Financial Bowling Games Spine Rosie Tippin Organic Moose Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker-Warner Dave Tuttle Kim Bussey Priscilla Anne Bussey Gerald 'Jerry' David Ronkainen Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.