bowling results GGiombetti Nov 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago

Dort's CommercialTeam W LCorner Bar 29.5 18.5Accutax 29 19Rudi's Pizza 27 21Tony's Equip 25 23HBC 23 25Mr. Nick's 22.5 25.5Generations 20 28Kitzville Body 16 32Latest ResultsAccutax 1, Tony's Equipment 3Mr. Nick's 1.5; Hibbing Bowling Center 2.5Generations 3, Rudi's Pizza 1Corner Bar 4, Kitzville Body Shop 0Individual High GamesLubovich 173; Ricke 170; T/hom 171; Antonutti 172; Simonson 184; Gangl 178
