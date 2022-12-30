bowling results GGiombetti Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Commercial LeagueTeam W LHomer Bar 86 33HBC 74 45Range Orgranics 72 47Rosie Tippin 5 66 53Iron Range Tire 65 54Range Spine 63 56Kitzville Body 63 56Thirsty Moose 45 74Thrivent Financial 45 74BYE 16 103Latest ResultsIron Range Tire 7, Bye 0Range Organics 5, Range Spine 2Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Thrivent Financial 2Kitzville Body Shop 5, Thristy Moose 2Homer Bar 4, Rosie Tippin 5 3Individual High GamesNehiba 204, 203; Gustavsson 204; Bye 218; Timmerman 212, 228, 211; Goss 225, 257, 201; Harjamaki 203, 206; Timmerman 209, 206, 202; Bruno 200; VonderHaar 205, 209; Patla 204; Speece 212; Fish 210; Newman 202; Cesari 201; Bruno 220; Perunovich 204; Kanipes 212, 205, 207; Manner 213; Terzich 204, 267; Whitman 257; Fawkes 204, 224Individual High SeriesTimmerman 651; Goss 683; Timmerman 617; Kanipes 624; Terzich 648; Fawkes 622Mesaba MinersTeam W LL&L Rentals 47 17Homer Bar 43 21Thrivent Finanical 41,5 22,5Palmer’s 40 24Mr. Nick’s 36 28Bougalis Const. 35 29L&M Radiator 32 32HBC 27.5 36.5Sportsmen’s 25 39Soland’s Painting 21 43Kinitting Knight 20 44Baldi’s Girls 16 48Latest ResultsPalmer’s 4, Hibbing Bowling Center 0L&M Radiator 3, Homer Bar 1Mr. Nick’s 3, Soland’s Painting 1Bougalis Construckton 4, Sportsmen’s 0L&L Rentals 3, Thrivent Financial 1Knitting Knight 3, Bald’s Girls1Individual High GamesMen: VonderHaar 245; Ralidak 218; Kanipes 224; Manner 205, 211, 212; Calligan 208; Eliason 224, 246, 225; Elmquist 231, 224; Goss 202, 226, 201; Schafer 221, 240; Ranta 203, 215; Twig 204, 213; Roepke 224, 206; Masteller 223, 256; Timmerman 217, 227; Bye 202; Christie 222, 206; W?einand 231, 264, 214; Peterson 206Women: Manner 234, 190, 200; Skalsky 181, 187; Roepke 175, 201; Rodorigo 177; LaBine 177, 182Individual High SeriesMen: VonderHaar 625; Manner 628; Eliason 695; Goss 629; Schafer 632; Ranta 607; Twig 613; Roepke 612; Masteller 674; Timmerman 626; Weinand 709Women: Manner 624; Skalsky 521; Roepke 533Dort’s CommercialTeam W LRudi’s Pizza 41 27Corner Bar; 40 28Accutax 39 29Tony’s Equip. 35.5 32.5Mr. Nick’s 35.5 32.5Generations 30 38HBC 29 39Kitzville Body 22 46Latest ResultsGenerations 2, Tony. Equipment 2Mr. Nick’s 4, Kitzville Body Shop 0Corner Bar 3, Accutax 1Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Rudi’s 1Individual High GamesHunt 177; Bronniche 198; Schmelzer 179; Pierce 200, 177; Kozumplik 173Individual High SeriesBronniche 513; Pierce 513 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nick Homer Hibbing Bowling Center Rudi Sport Zoology Painting Sportsman Rosie Tippin Thrivent Financial Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Karen Jo Marino Joette Marie Collyard Edward ‘Mike’ ‘Chubby’ Zallar Jon Malek William H. Hecomovich Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
