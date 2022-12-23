bowling results Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune Dec 23, 2022 Dec 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dort’s CommercialTeam W LRudi’s Pizza 40 24Accutax 38 26Corner Bar 37 27Tony’s Equip. 33.5 30.5Mr. Nick’s 32.5 31.5Generations 27 37HBC 26 38Kitzville Body 22 42Latest ResultsHibbing Bowling Center 1, Corner Bar 3Rudi’s Pizza 4, Accutax 0Mr. Nick’s 4, Generations 0Kitzville Body Shop 0, Tony’s Equipment 4Individual High GamesRodorigo 171; Bronniche 174, 182; Ostermann 174; Stalboerger 189; Barto 170Mesaba MinersTeam W LL&L Rental 44 16Homer Bar 42 18Thrivent Financial 40.5 19.5Palmers 36 24Mr. Nick’s 33 27Bougalis Const. 31 29L&M Radiator 29 31HBC 27.5 32.5Sportsmen’s 25 35Soland’s Painting 20 40Knitting Knight 17 43Baldi’s Girls 15 45Latest ResultsMr. Nick’s 2, Sportsmen’s 2Bougalis Construction 3, Knitting Knight 1Palmer’s 3, Thrivent Financial 1Hibbing Bowling Center 4, L&M Radiator 0Soland’s Painting 4, Baldi’s Girls 0Homer Bar 2, L&L Rentals 2Individual High GamesMen: Twig 204; 237; Timmerman 214, 206, 225; Schmelzer 203, 216; Maki 206; Lemke 212, 244, 237; Speece 200; Masteller 226, 257; VonderHaar 233, 217, 203; Bye 212, 216; Christie 224, 233; Weinand 224; Moritz 243, 255; Manner 205; Eliason 208; Goss 253; Plese 223, 218; VonderHaar 215, 289; Newman 201; Ranta 232; Geordt 235Women: Manner 224; Skalsky 200, 193; Rodorigo 172; LaBine 186Individual High SeriesTwig 638; Timmerman 645; Schmelzer 611; Lemke 693; Masteller 660; VonderHaar 653; Christie 627; Moritz 688; Plese 640; VonderHaar 684; Goerdt 620Women: Manner 539; Skalsky 552; Rodorigo 506 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nick Generation Bowling Linguistics Games Team Bowling Center Tony Moritz Sport Painting Commerce Christie Palmer Homer Sportsman Thrivent Financial Knitting Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'The company will always carry his name, his ideals, his vision' Niko Wild Klimek Thomas P. McLaughlin Kim Bussey Priscilla Anne Bussey Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
