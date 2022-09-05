nw1

Joe Bollant hits a chip shot on the seventh hole during his Senior Division title match Monday at the Mesaba Country Club,

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — Joe Bollant has been coming to the Northwest Invite since 2015, and he had never won a title.

Bollant is heading back home to Buffalo, Minn., with his first title as he captured the Senior Division championship flight, beating Paul Granning 4-3 at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments