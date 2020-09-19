HIBBING — A total of 38 teams competed in the Hibbing Municipal 3-person Scramble, with the team of Chris Bautch, Brian Simonson and AndyFisher winning the championship flight.
Placing second were Gary Baumgardner, Jeff Cowling and Steve Rannikar. Third place went to Jeff Thune, Mark Thune and Jared Zezel, and Schminski, Miller and Malm placed fourth.
Other flight results were as follows:
First flight — 1. Wilson, Parson, Weber; 2. Sporer, Simons, Fischer; 3. Joben, Baker, Baker.
Second flight — 1. Borland, Borland, Borland; 2. Saralampi, Saralampi, Wick; 3. Wilson, Edmonds, Olson.
Third flight — 1. Oddo, Maki, Zubich; 2. Stubblefield, Zeiher, Johnson; 3. Massich, Massich, Massich.
Fourth flight — 1. Pritchard, Long, Rice; 2. Smith, Brant, Radovich; 3. Bittman, Bittman, Kosel.
Fifth flight — 1. Gargano, Gargano, Gargano; 2. Arro, Douglas, Tollgard; 3. Larson, Larson, Larson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.