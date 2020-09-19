muni 3-man champions

The team of Chris Bautch (left), Brian Simonson and Andy Fisher won the Hibbing Municipal 3-Person Scramble held last weekend.

HIBBING — A total of 38 teams competed in the Hibbing Municipal 3-person Scramble, with the team of Chris Bautch, Brian Simonson and AndyFisher winning the championship flight.

Placing second were Gary Baumgardner, Jeff Cowling and Steve Rannikar. Third place went to Jeff Thune, Mark Thune and Jared Zezel, and Schminski, Miller and Malm placed fourth.

Other flight results were as follows:

First flight — 1. Wilson, Parson, Weber; 2. Sporer, Simons, Fischer; 3. Joben, Baker, Baker.

Second flight — 1. Borland, Borland, Borland; 2. Saralampi, Saralampi, Wick; 3. Wilson, Edmonds, Olson.

Third flight — 1. Oddo, Maki, Zubich; 2. Stubblefield, Zeiher, Johnson; 3. Massich, Massich, Massich.

Fourth flight — 1. Pritchard, Long, Rice; 2. Smith, Brant, Radovich; 3. Bittman, Bittman, Kosel.

Fifth flight — 1. Gargano, Gargano, Gargano; 2. Arro, Douglas, Tollgard; 3. Larson, Larson, Larson.

