Bautch rallies for 7th Men’s Club championship

HIBBING — Chris Bautch is no stranger to winning Hibbing Municipal Men’s Club championships.
Bautch had won it six times, including the 2021 title.
Bautch was looking for title No. 7 this season, and even though he fell behind early, Bautch rallied to earn a 2-and-1 victory over Brian Simonson Saturday to defend his Men’s Club title at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Bautch and Simonson have squared off quite a few times in the event, and Bautch feels fortunate to have won so many times.
“We’ve had a lot of good battles over the years,” Bautch said. “We’ve been playing in this league for 15 years now, so we have a lot of good matches between us. We play similar games.
“We play aggressive and try to hit it as far as we can, and try to make a lot of birdies on this course.”
Simonson said he and Bautch play every week together, so there’s no secrets with their games.
“The competition is always there with us,” Simonson said. “We play up to the competition. We’ve been close, so it’s fun.”
Simonson actually got a 1-up lead after the first hole, which usually isn’t formidable to overcome, but in a nine-hole match, there isn’t much time to turn things around.
When Simonson held that lead through three, it was getting tougher for Bautch to rebound.
“You run out of holes in a hurry,” Bautch said. “I wanted to keep it 1-down as long as I could until I could make a birdie to get back in it. You don’t have a lot of time when you play nine holes.
“You don’t want to fall too far behind.”
Simonson had a chance to go 2-up after the fourth hole with a three-foot par putt, but he didn’t convert.
I would have gone 2-up there, but it was a tough putt,” Simonson said. “I missed it three times, so it wasn’t makeable, I guess. It helped him. He’s still only 1-down instead of 2-down.
“That helped his game, too.
That, according to Bautch, was a turning point in the match.
“That was the tide-changer for me,” Bautch said. “After that, I though I had a good chance. I missed a short birdie putt on five that I probably should have made, then I had a tap-in on six.”
That tap-in came after a gorgeous second shot. The ball hit the green and rolled to within inches of the hole to square the match.
“That’s mostly where I hit my second shot on that hole,” Bautch said. “I’m familiar with it. After he hit that tree on his second shot, that freed me up. I wanted to make par, but hitting into that tap-in was a bonus.”
Simonson, on the other hand, hit a tree with his second shot, which took him out of the hole.
“I had driver trouble and that’s what messed me up,” Simonson said. “It was easier for him because he can hit one close. He did. I had to make my shot. I was in the trees, so you try to do the best you can out of there.”
Bautch pounded his drive on No. 7 to about 15-yards from the green.
“I hit a good drive, then I hit a good chip shot,” Bautch said. “I got lucky that he hit his second shot over the green. He had a tough up-and-down and bogey. I got lucky.”
Simonson had to punch out with his second shot, but he had too much weight on it and it rolled over the back of the green.
His chip back came up just short of the green, which allowed Bautch to two-putt to go 1-up.
“I short-sided myself,” Simonson said. “I tried to make a nice chip, and it was a foot from being good. I lost three-in-a-row.”
At hole No. 8, the strategy for Bautch was simple.
“I just wanted to hit it on the green and give myself a putt,” Bautch said. “I’ve struggled on that hole so much. I haven’t hit the green too many times. I wanted to make a par to see what would happen.”
Simonson was just off the surface of the green. He putt from off the green came up short, then he missed his par putt, giving Bautch the title.
“It hit a few things on the way up, and didn’t get all of the way up there,” Simonson said. “I pulled my next putt, missed it and there it is.”
Bautch got his par and title No. 7.
“It was a tough match,” Bautch said. “I was behind for most of it. I was treading water trying to get back into it. It was nice to finish it off.”
