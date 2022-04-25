HIBBING — How fortunate are we in Minnesota?
I’m not talking about the weather because if I were there wouldn’t be any discussion.
Putting it plain and simple, it’s miserable. We haven’t seen the sun in like one week. I woke up at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and actually did see it for a half hour, then in predictable fashion, the clouds started rolling in and the rest of the day was awful.
What I’m referring to is the influx of young talent that the Minnesota sports teams field.
In hockey, the Minnesota Wild have Kiril Kaprisov and Kevin Fiala.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have Anthnoy Edwards.
The Minnesota Twins have Byron Buxton.
The Minnesota Vikings have Justin Jefferson.
To my count, that’s five players who have had or will have a big impact on their respective clubs.
When has this ever happened in the past?
Not often.
Kaprisov and Fiala are breaking the record books for the Wild. Edwards is fast becoming one of the top young players in the NBA. Buxton is the leader of the Twins, so hopefully, he can stay healthy for over 140 games this season.
Jefferson, what else can you say about him? He’ll be breaking Vikings’ records over the course of his career.
Kaprisov has 45 goals in his first full season as a member of the team. He has 103 total points. That’s remarkable considering only about six other players have reached that mark this season.
Remember, Kaprisov didn’t score a goal during the first eight games of the season. It would be nice he could hit the 50-goal mark, but with only three games left, that isn’t likely unless he can have a big game against Phoenix.
He probably won’t do that against either Calgary or Colorado.
Fiala has something like 33 goals, and he went through a rough patch earlier in the season.
He’s like a magician with the puck, and that backhand goal he had against Nashville Sunday was unreal.
His play will make Wild General Manager Bill Guerin think twice about not signing him this offseason.
He could be a $7- or $8-millon player, that’s how well he’s playing. Is that too rich for the Wild’s blood?
Goal scorers like Fiala don’t grow on trees, so it would be inconceivable that he wouldn’t be signed.
Jefferson will command a bigger salary when his contract comes up.
He should have broken Randy Moss’ record last year with yards, but former Coach Mike Zimmer took him out of the game. He never got the chance.
Edwards, I saw a stat where he has the most points through four games to begin a playoff career in franchise history.
Fortunately, Buxton already signed his $100-million deal, so we’re good on that front.
I watched his walk-off home run on Sunday, and that was a missile. I can’t believe how hard he hits the ball. His two-run home run to the opposite field to tie the game was a shot, too.
Even though we have Carlos Correa, Buxton is the undisputed leader of this team.
This is a good time to be a Minnesota sports fan. Enjoy these young players while you can. it doesn’t come around too often.
