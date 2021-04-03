HIBBING — The National Basketball Association trade deadline passed last week, and Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas didn’t make any moves.
That didn’t come as a surprise, but Rosas said he didn’t want to shake up the team. He wants the rest of this season to play out, so he can see what he has to work with.
The real reason he didn’t make any moves, at least in my mind, is that nobody wants anybody on this roster.
Obviously, Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t going anywhere. Malik Beasley, DeAngelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are going to be staples. Ricky Rubio, who I like on this team, probably isn’t going anywhere either.
Jaden McDaniels might be a star on the rise. He’s looked good in the games I’ve seen him play, but he has to be more consistent night in, night out. Jaylen Nowell seems to be able to shoot, but again, he’s not consistent enough.
The rest of the roster… There’s no one of value in that group of players.
It’s not that they can’t play the game. They wouldn’t be in the NBA if they couldn’t play, but again, it’s all about consistency. That’s probably why they didn’t draw any suitors.
I don’t like to admit when I’m wrong, but I have to in this situation.
I figured the Timberwolves would lose 18 games in a row when Beasley went out on his suspension.
It was looking good, then Minnesota went and won two games. The losing streaks are still outnumbering the winning streaks.
One win doesn’t constitute a streak, at least not in my mind, but it’s a start of a streak. It has to be two wins or more to count. The Wolves don’t know the definition of words winning streak.
It’s too bad because they’re wasting Towns’ talent. I’m surprised he didn’t ask to be traded, but I believe he wants to be here in Minnesota, and that, along with his game, I respect him immensely.
———
Did you see those two saves Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot made on Keegan Kolesar?
The glove save was fantastic, but the paddle save was out-of-this-world.
Wild General Manager Bill Guerin knew what he was doing when he signed Talbot. He along with Kappo Kahkonen have been an outstanding one-two punch this season.
Minnesota might be set at goaltender for a few years.
Now, what will Guerin do as the trade deadline approaches on April 12?
He doesn’t want to break up the team just for the sake of breaking up the team. It’s hard to blame him for that because of the way the Wild have played this season.
This team does need a first-line center, but they don’t grow on trees, and it might cost an arm-and-a-leg to get one.
Don’t mess with the chemistry this season.
———
I have to congratulate the Hibbing boys basketball team on their run to state.
Yeah, they lost by 20 to DeLaSalle, but that doesn’t take away from what they accomplished this season. The Islanders are a good team, and it should be fun watching them play Minnehaha Academy in the semifinals.
I also want to compliment Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald, his coaching staff and his team for wearing their masks the proper way this year. Many teams the Bluejackets played didn’t.
Players or teams should have been assessed one warning, then a technical foul for flagrant disregard of the rules. A second technical foul would have resulted in removal from the game. That would have gotten the message across.
I don’t know how much the state high school league wanted their referees to get involved with it, but they should have been more active and assessed those penalties.
To all of the coaches out there who had their players wear their masks the right way, thank you for following the rules. You had the safety of everyone in mind.
I will also congratulate the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team on their trip to state, then winning in the quarterfinals.
Good luck this week in the semifinals.
Stay safe, and get vaccinated.
