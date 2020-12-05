It was an interesting two weeks in the National Basketball Association.
First off, the NBA held their draft, and as expected, the Minnesota Timberwolves took Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick.
He had been projected to go No. 1, even though Lamelo Ball and James Wiseman had an outside shot at being selected at that spot.
There are few sure things in the draft unless you get a Lebron James-type player, but Edwards has a lot of upside, so we’ll see how he develops.
The other big thing the Timberwolves did was trading for Ricky Rubio.
That news was bigger than selecting Edwards.
Now, Minnesota has a point guard, who is 30-years-old, with a lot more NBA experience.
Rubio made the Utah Jazz better, then he made the Phoenix Suns better before he was traded to Oklahoma City.
He wasn’t with the Thunder long.
I was hoping Rubio would be sticking around when Tom Thibodeau got the coaching job here, but evidently, he didn’t fit into his plans.
It would have been nice had he been paired with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, but Thibodeau had no use for him.
Rubio’s shooting left a little bit to be desired, so hopefully, he’s worked on that since he was traded away by the Wolves.
The one or two things he can do — pass and play some defense — will be appreciated on this team.
The only thing Wolves coach Ryan Saunders needs to figure out is who to play with who?
Do you want DeAngelo Russell handling the ball, or do you want Rubio? At some point in each game, those two will be on the floor at the same time, so does it matter who starts?
Maybe Rubio will be better coming off of the bench for the time being, but it’s nice to know Minnesota has a competent point guard on the roster.
Maybe Towns and Russell will actually get the chance to play with each other. Last year, I believe they only played in one game together, then Towns got hurt.
That will be a nice combination to see, along with Malik Beasley, who can shoot the ball from the 3-point line.
The season begins on Tuesday, Dec. 22. It’s going to be interesting to see this team in action, but they have a long way to go before they make the playoffs.
Every team in the Western Conference is good, and now that Anthony Davis has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, they have to be the odds-on favorite to win the title again.
Utah will be good. The Los Angeles Clippers should be good, along with Portland, Denver, Phoenix and Dallas. If Houston trades James Harden, the Wolves could be a notch above them, along with Oklahoma City.
New Orleans, which has Zion Williamson, should be better, and Memphis is usually tough.
That doesn’t leave the Timberwolves much room for error with only eight teams qualifying for the playoffs.
It will remain to be seen if Minnesota is better than Sacramento, San Antonio and Golden State. The Warriors still have Stephen Curry, but Klay Thompson will be lost for the season. That’s a big hit to take.
Golden State was the only team to place behind the Wolves last year. New Orleans had 11 more wins than Minnesota.
With a 72-game schedule, let’s hope the Timberwolves have improved enough to make a run for that eighth and final playoff spot.
