HIBBING — The big question surrounding the National Football League right now is will Dallas’ Dak Prescott suit up and play against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Prescott is suffering from a calf injury, but we don’t know how serious it is. Is it bad enough to keep him out of the game? If he plays, how much mobility will he have? Should the Cowboys keep him out and let it heal a little more?
My answer to all of this is who cares?
The only people who do care are the gamblers.
The point spread moved away from Dallas and to Minnesota, which means they have an idea as to whether or not Prescott is going to play.
The point spread doesn’t change that dramatically on a Thursday or Friday afternoon, so something must be in the works.
If Prescott doesn’t play, that means the Cowboys will start Cooper Rush. Who?
I know Dallas has an exceptional ground game Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard, and maybe that’s all the Cowboys need to beat the Vikings.
It doesn’t sound like Michael Pierce is going to play, so that might weaken the middle of Minnesota’s defensive line.
The Vikings’ defense hasn’t played that bad this year except in crucial situations late in games. Does that 96-yard drive for Carolina ring any bells?
With Patrick Peterson out, maybe we’ll make Rush look like the second coming of Dan Marino. How about John Elway? Maybe Tom Brady?
Minnesota has a habit of making second-string quarterbacks look like Hall of Famers. We’ve lost plenty of games to back-up quarterbacks. Unfortunately, I can’t remember their names off hand.
If Prescott doesn’t play, that doesn’t mean the Vikings will automatically win the game.
Dallas is good for a reason, but Prescott is a big part of that.
Their offensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Their wide receivers are good, too.
Their defense, let’s just say if Kirk Cousins is on, this could be a shootout. That’s a scary thing to think about on Halloween.
With Green Bay at 7-1 right now, Minnesota needs to win this game. They play the Packers in a couple of weeks, so they have a chance to narrow that gap, but they must beat the Cowboys and Baltimore in the next two weeks.
It’s going to be an interesting game, that’s for sure.
———
This Kyle Beach thing with the Chicago Blackhawks is one of the saddest stories I’ve heard in a while.
I was watching his interview the other day, and I had tears in my eyes. His emotions were so raw. It was like it was happening to him all over again.
That the Blackhawks didn’t do anything about it back in 2010 is reprehensible.
To believe that winning a Stanley Cup was more important than a young player being assaulted, there’s no justifiable reason for that.
That same person allegedly molested a 16-year-old in Canada. There’s no way he should have been on the streets.
As for the players on that team who made jokes about it, or brushed it off, they should be ashamed of themselves.
Now, they want this guy’s name off of the Stanley Cup. That’s commendable, but it’s too late for that. That’s a stain the Blackhawks are going to have to live with for the rest of eternity.
I’ll never know what Beach is going through. Only the people who have gone through the same situation — like the US women’s gymnastics team, among others — can relate with Beach.
It sounds like he has a strong support system, and he’s going to need to rely on them while this story unfolds.
I know he’ll never see this column, but let me say this. You hang in there. I hope you’ve started the healing process, and one day, your life will get back to somewhat normal. God bless you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.