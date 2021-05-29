HIBBING — The Minnesota Wild’s season has come to an end after a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
After last week, the Wild didn’t seem to have a chance after falling behind 3-1 in the series, but they made a valiant comeback to get the series tied 3-3.
One would have thought that Minnesota would have had all of the momentum in the series, but then again, the same could be said about the Golden Knights.
It’s funny how fast momentum can change in a series, like in the blink of an eye.
Vegas goaltender Marc-André Fleury was unbeatable for three games, then Wild goaltender Cam Talbot was equally as good for those three games, including that 1-0 overtime victory, and a 3-0 shutout.
I don’t know why Minnesota couldn’t finish off the series.
They got the seventh game tied 2-2, then gave up four-unanswered goals.
Maybe Vegas was the better team, but not by much.
I, being a pessimistic Minnesota sports fan, had the Wild dead and buried after they fell behind 3-1, wondering if what the team had done all season was a trend or mirage.
The Wild looked like a mirage during those first four games even though they won one of them.
And even though Wild coach Dean Evason deserves a lot of credit for the resurgence of the team this year, was he making the right decision by benching Zach Parise for the first part of the series?
Father Time is undefeated when it comes to the aging process, and yes, Parise might be losing a step or two, but experience has to count for something.
Parise should have been playing from the get-go, no matter what line he was playing on. I thought Evason was amiss on that front.
It all stemmed from that game during the regular season when Parise passed up an open net to allow one of his teammates to score a hat trick.
It didn’t work out so well for the Wild.
I don’t remember who that team was right now, but they came back and scored in the waning seconds of the game to tie it. I believe Minnesota lost in overtime. It’s hard to give away points in the NHL, but gaining one point is better than getting zero.
That didn’t sit well with Evason or Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, so they made Parise a healthy scratch for a couple of games. I don’t think they forgot about that the rest of the season.
Parise should have put that puck into the empty net. I can’t argue that one, but there’s nothing wrong with being unselfish.
Besides, the Wild should have been able to hold off that other team from scoring so late in the game. It’s a two-way street.
I certainly hope that Parise stays on this team. Yes, age is a factor, but he goes to the dirty areas on the ice. He doesn’t have to be a major player anymore, just a piece of the puzzle.
With Kiril Kaprizof, Kevin Fiala, Marco Rossi, when he returns next season, and Matt Boldy, when he makes his NHL debut next year, Minnesota has a surplus of talent coming up in the future.
And with the likes of veterans Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Joel-Erickson Ek, among others, the Wild are a team on the rise.
So was this season a trend or mirage? This wasn’t a mirage. It’s going to start a trend in a positive direction.
The Wild are on the rise.
