HIBBING — Is anybody surprised that the Minnesota Wild lost in the first round of the National Hockey League playoffs?
You shouldn’t be.
It was set up all year long for the Wild to lose in the playoffs.
On Bally Sports North, all I heard since January was how this team was having a special season.
How special is it now?
They bought into a team that had some impressive victories, especially coming from behind, and scoring quite a few goals 6-on-5.
It was easy to believe at that point, but it’s Minnesota sports.
It’s not a special season until a team is hoisting that Stanley Cup trophy.
The Wild set a lot of records this season for franchise wins and total points, but it only counts during the postseason, and once again, the Wild failed miserably.
I said long before the playoffs began that Minnesota was going to get beat by the St. Louis.
What made me come to that conclusion?
No. 1, the Wild take too many undisciplined penalties, and the Blues had one of the better power plays in the league.
That was strike one.
Strike two is actually related to strike one. Minnesota’s penalty kill was one of the worst in the league, and it stayed that way in the playoffs.
Not a good combination.
Strike three was the Wild’s power play. It wasn’t good at 20-percent, and it was worse against St. Louis, like under 10-percent.
Minnesota had enough chances to score power-play goals, but it wasn’t in the cards.
After the series, Wild coach Dean Evason was asked about his special teams, and he admitted they weren’t any good. He just said they have to get better.
Maybe it’s too easy to say Evason got out-coached by Craig Berube, but that happened.
Evason couldn’t make adjustments to his penalty kill and power play to give his team a shot to win.
It’s easy for me to criticize from a distance, but the whole idea around the power play is creating 2-on-1 chances. The Wild passed the puck around the perimeter too much. They never got shots in the house. They never created rebound opportunities.
The Wild were getting hammered on Twitter last week, and well deserved.
They had a chance to tie the series 3-3 and head home for Game 7, which was supposed to be the critical component to this series — home-ice advantage.
It didn’t play out that way.
Don’t even get me started on how the fans affect the way a team plays.
I can’t remember the last time a spectator scored a goal for the Wild or a touchdown for the Vikings.
As far as I’m concerned, the fans have no impact on a game.
Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has some tough decisions ahead of him, but fortunately, there’s already a lot of talent on this team.
It’s unfortunate they didn’t have their best effort in these playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.