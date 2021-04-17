HIBBING — All of the nice things I said about the Minnesota Twins last week, I take it all back.
The Twins went on a five-game losing streak, which doesn’t seem possible with that lineup.
It’s even more surprising that that lineup can’t score a run in extra innings.
Remember last year when they decided it was time to speed up the game?
In extra innings, they put a runner on second base with no out.
It should be easy to score a run in that situation, shouldn’t it?
Old-school baseball would tell you to bunt the runner over, then hope for a hit, a wild pitch, an error, a passed ball or a sacrifice fly to knock him in.
Minnesota Manager Rocco Baldelli evidently doesn’t prescribe to the small-ball theory.
That’s why the Twins have lost three extra inning games this season.
You can’t always wait for the home run. Sometimes, you have to manufacture runs. I know it’s tough to give up an out, but with this new rule, it’s not the worst thing in the world to bunt. Of course, I don’t know how many hitters in that lineup can bunt.
With that said, that’s not the biggest problem the Twins have. That weight would be placed squarely on the shoulders of the bullpen.
Alex Colomé hasn’t come as advertised, and Hansel Robles did blow a 3-0 lead in a game against Boston on Thursday. Fortunately, Minnesota got a walk-off single by Max Kepler to win that game.
On Friday, Randy Dobnik gave up five runs in two innings. That cute little story has run its course, but maybe he’s a better starting pitcher than relief pitcher.
Caleb Thielbar wasn’t any better. He gave up three runs in 1/3 of an inning, including two home runs.
I don’t know why Lewis Thorpe had to start that game, but all-in-all, he didn’t do a bad job. Of course, Baldelli had to take him out after four innings of work. He had only given up three hits during that time on the mound.
I know baseball is a marathon and not a sprint, so I’m sure the Twins will be alright, but even though you can’t win the Central Division title in April, you can sure put yourself in a hole early.
Minnesota better be ready to fend off the challenge of the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians.
It might be a little tougher to win the Central Division than people think.
———
It was actually nice to cover a track meet Thursday and a community college softball game on Friday.
It’s a far cry from last year when I was sitting in my chair in the music room wondering what was next.
I saw the joy on the athletes faces while they were competing in their respective events. Yes, some were tired because running isn’t easy. There’s still some work to be done to get them into shape. That will come. Remember, missing a full season, especially in a sport like track, that’s a lot to overcome unless you’re running all of the time.
I have to give credit to G/N-K runners Geno Uhrbom, Daniel Olson and Michael Butterfield. They might not be in mid-season form just yet, but I liked the way they pushed each other during their 1600-meter run.
Julia Gherardi didn’t miss a beat in the pole vault, setting a new personal best at a height of 11-feet-3-inches. Impressive.
Good luck to all of our area athletes. I’m looking forward to watching you play.
Stay safe.
