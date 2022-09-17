Vikings will probably finish around .500 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIBBING — With all of my running around for fall sports, I literally forgot one thing — running my prediction for the Minnesota Vikings this season.After Sunday’s 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers, how many of you are drinking the purple Kool-Aid?It was a nice win, one I would have never predicted.I was sure Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers had our number, but after that dropped 75-yard touchdown pass and the goal-line strand the Vikings had, the Packers may have checked out of that game.It’s only unfortunate that Minnesota didn’t put the pedal to the metal and blowen Green Bay out.One of the problems the Vikings had last year was scoring touchdowns in the second half of games.Guess what? That happened again last week.Maybe it was an anomaly seeing as Kevin O’Connell was coaching his first game in the NFL.Who knows?It does look like O’Connell will use the Vikings’ weapons on offense, unlike Mike Zimmer last season.The defense sacked Rodgers four times, recovered one fumble and got one interception. In turn, Minnesota didn’t turn the ball over.If that Vikings’ defense moves up from 28th to near the top 10, this team could go a long way.I will give you a rundown on what I believe will happen this season.I’m already one game behind because I thought the Packers would win.For the rest of September, Minnesota goes to Philadelphia, which is a tough place to play, then the Vikings play Detroit at home.Before the Green Bay game, I would have said 1-2, but now it’s 2-1.In October, Minnesota goes to London to play New Orleans, plays Chicago at home, and goes to Miami. After a bye week, the Vikings play Arizona at home.Let’s say 3-1.In November, Minnesota is at Washington, at Buffalo, then home to Dallas and New England.It’s a tough month, so the Vikings might go 2-2.In December, the New York Jets come here, they’re in Detroit, then they host Indianapolis and the New York Giants.How’s 3-1 sound?In January, the Vikings are at Green Bay and Chicago.It’s a tough way to end, but depending on how the Packers are sitting, I’ll say 1-1.If it plays out like this, Minnesota will be 11-6, but as you know, I’m a negative Vikings’ fan.I’m not going to predict a Super-Bowl run. I can’t do that. The Vikings have crushed my soul too many times to do that.So what’s my actual prediction? Drum roll please, the Vikings will find some way to give a couple of games away and they will finish 9-8.I know my dear friend John Knight would have been excited about the win over the Packers.For him, I hope this is the year the Vikings win the Super Bowl.Shine down on the Vikings this season. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Gary Giombetti Column Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Multi-million dollar loss in Kelly Lake garage fire Michael Alan Saarela William and Virginia Pershern Thomas James Nosan Donna M. Fink Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
