HIBBING — As the Minnesota Vikings get set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, there’s a lot at stake for the purple.
Right now, Minnesota is in the seventh and final spot for the playoffs, which were expanded by a team due to the pandemic.
At the moment, ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) gives the Vikings a 34% chance to make the playoffs.
A win over Tampa Bay, which is 7-5 at the moment, would tie Minnesota with the Buccaneers, but the Vikings would hold the tiebreaker because of that victory.
A win would also give Minnesota a something-like 65-percent chance to make the playoffs with three games left against Chicago, New Orleans and Detroit.
In theory, the Vikings chances of beating the Bears and Lions are decent. Beating the Saints, that’s another matter, especially if Drew Brees comes back from his rib injury.
They say that New Orleans coach Sean Payton wants nothing to do with Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer because of the success he has had against him these last few years.
Sometimes, all good things come to an end, and the Saints could have the Vikings number this year. We’ll see what happens.
If the Vikings finish 2-2 and 8-8, the playoffs won’t be in the cards. Minnesota must finish 3-1 or 4-0 to have a shot at the postseason. That would put the Vikings at 9-7 or 10-6, and that’s a successful season.
It’s successful because Minnesota started 1-5.
That the Vikings are 6-6 right now is amazing considering the injuries they have sustained on the defensive side of the ball.
Minnesota fought back from that miserable start, but if the Vikings don’t make the playoffs, three games, in particular, will come back to haunt them.
The Vikings should have beaten miserable Atlanta and Dallas teams. Those losses were inexcusable. The Falcons are better than the Cowboys, but they didn’t have a win when that game was played.
As for Dallas, the Washington Football Team shut them out on Thanksgiving Day.
The Seahawks’ game… All the Vikings needed was a first down inside the Seattle 10. That’s a 9-3 record, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Now the pessimistic side of me is about to come out.
If you’re drinking the purple Kool-Aid and believe Minnesota is going to make the playoffs, then you’re not seeing things clearly.
All you have to do is think back to the last few years to understand why that could happen. Things can go pear-shaped in a hurry.
The Vikings are due to have that one soul-crushing defeat, which happens every time they get your hopes up.
Let’s hope that doesn’t happen, but Minnesota is 0-5 against a Tom Brady-led team.
All of those losses came against New England, and now, he’s 43-years-old,. He’s not the same quarterback he was in all of those other wins.
He still has his moments, but he’s more mortal than ever. If the Vikings get some pressure on him, which they haven’t done much this season, then Minnesota has a chance to win. No pressure and Brady will pick them apart.
A loss hurts the Vikings’ chances. If they fall to the Bucs, their percentage falls into the 20-percent range.
Minnesota has to be in playoff mode beginning today. It’s going to be a tall order, but maybe, just maybe, they can pull it off.
If not, see you in 2021.
Stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.