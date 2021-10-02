HIBBING — Today marks the last day of a miserable Minnesota Twins’ season.
It was a season that was essentially over in April when they fell 10 games under .500.
It was a summer of discontent for Twins’ fans.
After starting out a respectable 5-2, went 1-9 over their next 10 games, and 2-13 over their next 15 games.
It was hard to watch them, but when my brother was home from May until the end of August, I’d go over to my mother’s house and we’d flip between Everybody Loves Raymond and the Twins games.
Knowing they had nothing to play for but pride, made it a little easier to watch, but to see such incompetence on the field was tough.
The Twins struggled to beat teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay, but that’s nothing new. Historically, Minnesota has never played well against the Yankees.
It’s another thing to struggle against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. That’s another matter.
The Twins only won five of 13 games against the Chicago White Sox, who won the Central Division this season.
Everytime it looked like the Twins would make a run, they always shot themselves in the foot.
The bullpen was the main culprit in all of this. It’s hard to count how many games that unit blew this season. It’s actually too many to count.
The offense was good enough to win games, but injuries to Max Kepler, Josh Donaldson, Mitch Garver, Andrelton Simmons, Alex Kiriloff, Miguel Sano and especially Byron Buxton, he only played in 59 games (not counting Saturday or Sunday) has put the team behind the eight-ball.
Buxton was having an MVP-type season before he got hurt the first time. We’ll never know if he could have kept that up, but it would have been nice to watch.
Sano is another story. He reached 1,000 strikeouts faster than any other Twins’ player, but with 30 home runs, the power is there.
He needs to lay off those breaking pitches on the outside part of the plate. He may never hit .300, but if he could get between .250 and .280, that would be acceptable.
Everybody criticizes Sano for that, which is legitimate because he has struck out 180 times this season, but take into account that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees have struck out 157 and 154 times, respectively. Stanton struck out well more than 200 times just a few years ago.
Nobody says anything about that. Maybe that’s because the Yankees are winning.
One person I know always complains about his fielding.
Sano has had 942 chances this season. He has 877 putouts and 49 assists. His errors — only 16. That’s not bad. His fielding percentage is .983. That’s not terrible.
People just don’t like Sano. I hope he stays a Minnesota Twin for a long time.
I hope Buxton is a Twin for life, too.
I know they’re trying to work out another contract, and he’ll probably be worth what he makes, but he has to stay on the field. That has to be taken into consideration when negotiations start again.
I hope Derek Falvey and Thad Levine fix things over the winter.
Now, it’s on to hockey.
Go Wild.
