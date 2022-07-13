This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John Hancock of Virginia.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Hancock served in the U.S. Army for the Minnesota National Guard unit in Eveleth
Thank you for your service John
Rest in Peace
—
Good
How about those Twins still hanging in there?
As of Wednesday morning they had a 3 1/2 game lead over Cleveland.
I know they still have half a season left but they are still doing pretty good.
Sure the Yankees have a 14 1/2 Game lead in the East and Houston has a 12 game lead in the West but Twins fans can still keep rooting for their first place squad.
—
Finally, Did you see that the United States cricket team is one win away from reaching the World Cup?
I have never watched Cricket so I don’t know how it is played?
But if one more win by the USA gets them in the World Cup, I may have to watch one.
—
Bad
What about race horse “Drag Malibu” at Prairie Meadows, in Altoona, Iowa testing positive for Meth?
Yup you read that right.
The horse won the third race of the day on May 29 .
The horse had trace amounts of methamphetamine in his body when the horse ran the race.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission found the groom, the person who handles the horse before and after the race, and he tested positive for meth himself.
Wow, what next?
—
Ugly
I know it's not NFL Football season yet but Vikings Play-by-Play radio genius Paul “PA” Allen has already started.
On his radio show on Monday afternoon Allen declared that he was no longer a Vikings homer.
So what did he do on Tuesday?
Yup, he declared that he has been a Vikings play-by-play radio announcer for almost a quarter of a century and thinks that this upcoming season that the Vikings will be playing some AFC team in the Super Bowl this year.
I guess so much for dropping the “Homer” chat hey “PA?”
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In 62 how many wins did Drysdale have on the mound?”
It was an easy one last week.
Sixteen readers knew he had 25 wins on the mound that season.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked number 16 which made Shirley Leoni a winner.
Give this baseball question a try.
“Who stole the most bases as a 40 year old and how many bases did he steal?”
