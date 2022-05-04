featured Twins catch fire Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune May 4, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Arvid Forsman, formerly of Eveleth.He passed away recently at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center with his son, Dan, by his side.Capt. Forsman served as director, Programs Division at Naval Air Systems Command.Thank you for your service Capt. Forsman.Rest in peace.—GoodIt was a sad week last week when former NHL netminder great Guy LaFleur passed away.But former NHL goalie Patrick Roy said it best in a heartfelt eulogy to LaFleur.“We all dreamed of being Guy LaFleur.”No doubt that LeFleur was one of the great ones.Rest in peace, Guy.—Finally, how about that start that the Minnesota Twins are off to?The Twins had a 15-9 record when I was doing this column and held a three game division lead over Cleveland.I don’t think many experts thought this was going to be the start the Twins were going to be off to. Stay healthy Twins.—BadHow about former Chicago Bears All-Pro center Olin Kreutz being fired by a Chicago sports media startup after assaulting a coworker?The company, CHGO Sports, released a statement saying it dismissed Kreutz immediately.A statement said, “On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee,” the statement said, “Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO.”—UglyWhat about the Twins having to pay Miguel Sano 10 million a year for doing just about nothing?Sano is undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear to his injured left knee, manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters.There is no timetable for his return, although Joe Trezza of MLB.com tweeted on Tuesday that Sano would be expected back this season even if he were to go under the knife.Of course before getting injured, Sano was batting under .100—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “How many home runs did Twins rookie Bob Allison hit in his rookie season?”Fifteen readers knew it was 30.The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper selected number 10, which made Dave Hamalainen a winner of the Bobby Allison card.Your card is coming Dave.No trivia question this week. I will be out of town for five days.I did get some new prizes to give away from Clyde Frosaker so get ready for some tough questions next week.—That will do it for this week.It almost seems like it's spring outside folks, the sun is out and everything.Don’t sweat the Small Stuff… It's only Sports.—-Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly Guy Lafleur Minnesota Twins Chicago Bears Miguel Sano Mlb Sports Trivia Sport Work Baseball Olin Kreutz Patrick Roy Statement Chgo Rocco Baldelli Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eric Joseph Oakman William ‘Buck’ Nolan Bussey A ‘surprise’ shopping experience at new Plaza 53 business Arvid Edwin Forsman HHS parents, alumni pay close attention Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
