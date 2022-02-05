HIBBING — I know the NBA is only halfway through its season and nothing has been decided, but I owe the Minnesota Timberwolves organization a huge apology.
It’s not easy to swallow my pride and say that because I usually pride myself on being right, and on this occasion, I’m terribly wrong.
After watching the 2020-21 season, I didn’t think there was any way the Wolves would compete in the 21-22 season with the likes of Jadin McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid and Jarred Vanderbilt.
That’s not even counting Josh Okogie, Jordan McLaughlin, Nathan Knight and Jake Layman.
I didn’t think they showed me anything last year as Minnesota had yet another irrelevant season.
We knew Karl-Anthony Towns, DeAngelo Russell and Anthony Edwards were for real, then when they added Patrick Beverly and Taurean Prince, which gave the Wolves a little more credibility.
Malik Beasley was decent 3-point shooter, but at times, even this season, he has struggled.
Still, it was going to come down to how McDaniels, Nowell, Reid, Beasley and Vanderbilt played, and that’s where I have to say, “I'm sorry,” especially to those five players.
Those five players have elevated their games under Coach Chris Finch, and that’s why Minnesota is relevant for the first time in several seasons.
Vanderbilt has been a force on the defensive side, blocking and altering shots to his hearts’ content. His rebounding has improved, and he’s even added some offensive power to his game.
McDaniels has upped his defensive play, and his offensive prowess has improved immensely. His 3-point shooting is a lot better.
Reid is more of a force offensively, but I still don’t like how many threes he takes. He’s good around the basket and in the paint. Stay there.
Nowell, we were told all last year how solid he was, but he never showed it. I didn’t believe the hype, but this year, he’s making me look bad. He’s draining threes and penetrating to the basket.
Beasley has been hot-and-cold from the arc, but when he’s on, there’s nothing like him.
Those five players are the reason why the Timberwolves have been hovering around .500 the whole season.
Towns is having a solid year. Russell has been fantastic. Edwards, it’s hard to put into words how pivotal he’s been. He’s becoming a closer, a star, which is something Minnesota has lacked for many years.
Beverly has put a spark into this team that has never been seen before. Even if he’s hurt, his presence on the bench has been instrumental in this turnaround.
Prince has shown how valuable he is, too, sinking key 3-pointers at times.
Right now, Minnesota is two games over .500, with Detroit coming up today, then the Wolves play Sacramento twice.
Here’s a chance for Minnesota to go five games over .500 and move up in the standings.
I’m not putting the Wolves in the NBA finals, but with the way the Minnesota Wild and Wolves have been playing, April and May are going to be filled with playoff excitement.
Now, Major League Baseball has to get that Collective Bargaining Agreement settled because baseball season is almost upon us.
