HIBBING — On Jan. 13, the National Hockey League will begin its 2021 season.
That means the Minnesota Wild will begin their quest for a Stanley Cup championship on Jan. 14.
That might sound a little far fetched, but who knows? It could happen.
I’m not quite on that bandwagon yet, but Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has added some new pieces, removed some pieces and kept some pieces in place.
The one addition we’ve been waiting for has finally come to fruition, Kiril Kaprizov.
Every Wild fan is hoping the Russian phenom turns this team around with his offensive firepower.
I guess he’s looking the part during practice, but we’ll find out for sure when Minnesota opens its season.
I hope Kaprizov is the real deal. We need a goal scorer who can put up 35 to 40 goals a season.
Will it happen this year? Probably not. There’s only 56 games, and he still has to adapt to a new life in the United States, and, more importantly, adapt to the NHL.
It takes more than one player to have success.
Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino and Marcus Johansson are new to the team, then there’s Kevin Fiala, who was starting to come into his own last year before the season was halted.
Ryan Suter and Zack Parise are well-seasoned veterans. They should help.
Joining Suter on the blueline will be Matt Dumba, new captain Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin. Carson Soucy and Brad Hunt should be there, too, so that should be a solid corps of defenseman,
Between the pipes, Guerin went out and acquired Cam Talbot. Will Talbot be an upgrade for Devan Dubnyk? Remember, Dubnyk came in and carried this team when he first arrived here.
You can’t say enough about the impact he had on this team. Last year, Dubnyk did fall off, but who knows why? There’s always personal things that go on in one’s life, and maybe that was the case with him.
Talbot had a strong season last year with Calgary. He had a goals against of 2.63, and a .919 save percentage. He might have to up that a little more, but with a solid D-corps around him, that’s entirely possible.
His backup will be Kaapo Kahkonen. Alex Stalock is injured, but we don’t know the severity of that.
Kahkonen did get some time last year. He played in five games last season. He goals against was 2.96 and he had a .913 save percentage.
With Alex Stalock out for who knows how long, this will be his year to shine. Maybe he’s the future of the Wild.
Minnesota will need Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway to take the next step, especially Greenway. He’s got the talent and size, but he has to step his game up on on a consistent basis. You can’t show up one game, then take two or three games off.
He says he’s ready to go.
If all of that falls into place, the Wild could contend for a playoff berth in the new West Division.
The Wild will be joined by Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis and Las Vegas.
It won’t be easy to get out of that division, but one thing is certain, it will be a competitive division.
I’m not making any predictions for a record, but Minnesota’s first six games are against the Kings, Ducks and Sharks, teams the Wild have had trouble with in the past.
Minnesota will be tested right, but that’s the only way the Wild can get better.
Good luck to Minnesota. It should be a fun season.
Stay safe.
