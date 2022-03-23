This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Edwin “Ed” Haveri of Aurora.
Ed passed away recently surrounded by his family.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Thank you for your service Mr. Haveri.
Rest in Peace
—
Good
How about that Cherry boys’ basketball team fighting their way to the State Tournament, where they faced off with Nevis yesterday.
The Tigers were seeded No. 1 in Section 7A and worked their way to the title game where they beat Deer River 68-57 to clinch their seat in the State Tournament.
If you wanted to watch the game yesterday you had to either be at Williams Arena or Pay to watch it online.
Class A quarterfinals are not on TV for free.
I paid to watch Mountain Iron-Buhl girls last week and paid for Cherry yesterday.
Happy to be rooting on the local players.
—
Finally, how about the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams.
The Bulldogs women’s team lost 3-2 to Ohio State in the NCAA Division I National Championship game. Great job Dogs. You were right there.
Did you see UMD men’s netminder Ryan Fanti and the way he played in wins over Denver and Western Michigan? Zero goals in two games. He was on fire.
Next up for the Bulldogs is Michigan Tech, today at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. Of course, it’s a channel I don’t get.
Get that win Dogs.
—
Bad
How about presenting a trophy, restarting a hockey game?
Minnesota State University scored an overtime goal to beat Bemidji State 2-1 in the CCHA championship game.
They were awarded the Mason Cup by conference commissioner Dan Lucia.
Both teams left the ice and not long after that, word spread that the goal was being looked at.
Nearly an hour after that goal it was called by the CCHA that the puck went under the goal frame and was therefore not a goal.
Are you kidding me?
Both teams were brought back on the ice and given five minutes to warm up.
What I want to know is what about the people who left the game, thinking it was over the first time? Did people get in their car and all of a sudden there was somebody telling the radio listeners that the game restarted?
Wow. The Mavericks ended up winning (again), 2-1.
—
Ugly
O.K., how is your NCAA men’s basketball bracket doing? As good as mine?
Who said having Kentucky in the Final Four in my bracket was a bad idea?
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “When an MLB game is forfeited, what would the score would be listed as?”
Way too easy for my readers.
17 knew it would be listed as a 9-0 win.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the newspaper picked No. 17, which made Mike Wattunen a winner. Your prize is on the way “Watts”
Give this one a try.
“Twins great Bob Allison led the American League in triples his rookie season. How many did he have?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.
—
