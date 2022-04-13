This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Gerald Chapik of Eveleth.
He passed away recently.
Gerald served in the United States Navy.
Thank you for your service Mr. Chapik.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
High school hockey season may be over but there is still some action on the ice going on.
On April 22-24, there will be the Ted Brill Great Eight Festival being played at the Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul.
The three day tournament gives players the opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities to coaches and scouts from junior, collegiate and professional teams.
Eight teams will play. Four teams are selected from senior players in Minnesota.
And another four teams, referred to as HP 18’s, are determined from junior players born in 2004.
The teams will be formed according to paired High School sections. On the Section 7 & 8 squad, Nick Troutwine of Rock Ridge will be playing while Bodie Jorgenson of Greenway will also lace them up.
Another player with local ties will also play on the squad. Defenseman Josef Lalli of Bemidji will also play.
His father Steve Lalli, is from Virginia and mother Cathy Lavato-Lalli is an Eveleth Grad.
There is even a pair of Grand Rapids players on the squad.
What a great way to end their senior seasons. Have fun guys.
—
Bad
So the Timberwolves were playing the Clippers in an NBA play-in game on Tuesday night when a woman came onto the court and glued her wrists to the court.
The shirt she was wearing said, “Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive.”
Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots animal rights organization, claims to be leading an investigation and protest into the “recent mass killing of 5.3 million chickens” at Taylor’s farms following an Avian Flu outbreak.
“The mass killing happened at Rembrandt Enterprises, an Iowa factory egg farm owned by billionaire Glenn Taylor, who owns the Minnesota Timberwolves,” the organization said in a release.
They could have left her glued to the court.
That could have been some good defense in the paint.
—
Ugly
So much for watching some great spring sports.
If it's not raining, it’s snowing.
We still have some time but there is alot of makeup games to play already.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who made the most 3-point field goals in a Women’s Final Four game and who was it against?”
Must have been a tough one.
Only five readers knew it was Talia Walton of Washington, who made eight against Syracuse in 2016,
The five names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper office picked number 3, which made Giles Friedlieb a winner.
Your prize is on the way, Giles.
Give this one a try,
“Who was the First NHL player to win the Conn Smythe trophy twice in his career?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
