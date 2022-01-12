This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Gary Rikala, formerly of Parkville.

He passed away recently.

Mr. Rikala served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Thank you for your service Gary

Rest in Peace

Good

Did you happen to watch that NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game?

How about that Georgia team scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to run past Alabama, 33-18.

I know some people do not like Alabama head coach Nick Saban, but overall Saban is a class coach who just wins.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart served under Sabin at Alabama.

Some people thought that this rematch of the SEC championship game from a month ago would not work out.

I think these were the two teams that belonged in this title game.

Finally, how about that Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team taking fourth place in a loaded six-team meet.

Nate Spiering took a pair of top 3 finishes to lead the Wolverines.

Leighton Ongalo also picked up a top three

see cfp, b3

cfp

from page b1

finish.

He took home a third place finish in the 100 Backstroke.

Great job Wolverines.

Bad

I guess I can say it now.

How about those Bears!!!

Not the season I was looking for.

There is always next year.

At least I won’t have to listen to Vikings fans.

Ugly

I see that the Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to resume talks today after a 42-day break.

Management started the lockout in the first work stoppage since 1995.

Payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 and you're still locking them out?

Am I missing something here?

“Let them Play…Let them Play”

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Who is the current NFL player whose mother was born and raised in Virginia, MN?”

Guess what…Jimmy wins this week

Nobody knew that the current player was Isaac Rochell of the Indianapolis Colts.

Isaac’s mother is Gina Springhetti Rochell.

She was born and raised in Virginia, MN.

I guess that one was a tough question.

Since we were talking about baseball just a while back, give this one a try.

“Who is the only Umpire to call balls and strikes for two perfect games?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…..It's only Sports

Jimmy Laine can be reached at jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments