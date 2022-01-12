featured The CFP delivers Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Gary Rikala, formerly of Parkville.He passed away recently.Mr. Rikala served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.Thank you for your service GaryRest in Peace—GoodDid you happen to watch that NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game?How about that Georgia team scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to run past Alabama, 33-18.I know some people do not like Alabama head coach Nick Saban, but overall Saban is a class coach who just wins.Georgia coach Kirby Smart served under Sabin at Alabama.Some people thought that this rematch of the SEC championship game from a month ago would not work out.I think these were the two teams that belonged in this title game.—Finally, how about that Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team taking fourth place in a loaded six-team meet.Nate Spiering took a pair of top 3 finishes to lead the Wolverines.Leighton Ongalo also picked up a top threesee cfp, b3cfpfrom page b1finish.He took home a third place finish in the 100 Backstroke.Great job Wolverines.—BadI guess I can say it now.How about those Bears!!!Not the season I was looking for.There is always next year.At least I won’t have to listen to Vikings fans.—UglyI see that the Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to resume talks today after a 42-day break.Management started the lockout in the first work stoppage since 1995.Payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 and you're still locking them out?Am I missing something here?“Let them Play…Let them Play”—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “Who is the current NFL player whose mother was born and raised in Virginia, MN?”Guess what…Jimmy wins this weekNobody knew that the current player was Isaac Rochell of the Indianapolis Colts.Isaac’s mother is Gina Springhetti Rochell.She was born and raised in Virginia, MN.I guess that one was a tough question.Since we were talking about baseball just a while back, give this one a try.“Who is the only Umpire to call balls and strikes for two perfect games?”You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…..It's only Sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached at jimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly College Football Playoffs Georgia Football Rock Ridge Swimming Chicago Bears Mlb Baseball Sports Trivia Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brett William Anderson Crystal Marie Sellars Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Hibbing Michael Lee Anderson Joslyn Booker Banttari Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
