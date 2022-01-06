This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Thomas Beste of Eveleth.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Beste served in the United States Army from 1958-60.
Thank you for your service Thomas.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
It's basketball season folks.
I know quite a few people have been out watching some high school games.
If you’re looking for some more great hoops, take a trip down to Duluth and check out the UMD men’s squad. The Bulldogs are 14-0.
Head coach Justin Wieck has the team playing some outstanding ball. You can even go check them out tomorrow tonight when they host Mankato at 7 p.m.
If not tonight, go on Saturday when they host Concordia University, St. Paul at 3:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs are with the trip.
—
Bad
There were a ton of college football bowl games on TV over the holiday season. You could watch pretty much any team you wanted to watch. But there were some players you couldn’t check out even if you wanted to.
There was a load of players who did not play in their team’s bowl game because they were going to be drafted to play in the NFL and didn’t care about a bowl game.
I bet their teammates cared. I bet their coaches cared.
They put you in the position you are in now. In my opinion, you let your team down.
—
Ugly
How about Antonio Brown?
Yup, he was the Tampa Bay wide receiver who decided to take off his pads and leave the field in the middle of the game on Sunday. That happened in the third quarter of the Bucs game against the Jets.
Nobody seems to know why Brown did that, even his head coach.
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said, “I’m not talking about him. He’s no longer part of the Bucs.”
This was the same Antonio Brown who pleaded no contest to felony burglary in a Florida case in 2020.
Will a team ever sign him now?
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Millions of Americans spend New Year’s Day watching the traditional end-of-season football Bowl games. The first such game was played on Jan. 1, 1902. Which bowl was it and who played who?”
Eleven readers knew it was the Rose Bowl and Michigan beat Stanford. The names were numbers and number 1 was picked and made Dan Berg a winner.
I got some new cards to give away donated by Clyde Frosaker. Some of these cards are surely beautiful cards so I need to come up with some tougher trivia questions.
Give this one a try.
“Who is the current NFL player whose mother was born and raised in Virginia, Minnesota?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Always remember: Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
