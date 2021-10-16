HIBBING — As I daydream, which I am wont to do, I always think about different things the Minnesota State High School League could do to make their athletic programs better.
So I thought about a few suggestions I’m going to share here.
As you know, I don’t do much digging or research on things, so I could be way off base.
Maybe I shouldn’t suggest these things, but it doesn’t hurt to try.
My first suggestion to the MSHSL is to implement a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls basketball.
I know this is up for discussion this year, and it could be implemented next year.
When Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald put on his holiday tournament three years ago, the shot clock was used and it was deemed successful.
I see no reason why it shouldn’t become a part of every game.
The one problem might be the cost to install them into the gymnasiums. I get it. It’s costly, but I believe it would make the sport better.
Staying with basketball, teams play two 18-minute halves. I’m suggesting moving that up to 20 minutes. What’s another four minutes of game time?
Moving on to hockey, you might be able to guess where I’m going with this.
As it stands now, there’s three 17-minute periods for both the boys and girls.
I would suggest changing that to 20-minute periods. Again, that’s nine more minutes, but the problem with high school hockey is that players like to leave their high schools and play in other leagues.
They already raised the time of games from 15 to 17 minutes in 2003, but 20 minutes might convince more players to remain in school.
I remember when periods were 12 minutes in length and power plays were 1:30. You also had to cross the red line before you could ice the puck on the penalty kill.
With football, instead of 12-minute quarters, push it up to 15.
With baseball and softball, nine innings would be ideal, but I’m not dead set against seven. That could remain the same.
Soccer is 80 minutes at the high school level, but 90 elsewhere. Adding another 10 minutes isn’t that bad of an idea.
There’s not much you could do with the likes of swimming, cross country, tennis, track and field, skiing, both alpine and nordic, golf and wrestling.
Volleyball made the jump to rally scoring in 2001, but most high schools in the United States started using that system in 2003.
Games were played up to 30 points to start, then in 2008, they reduced that to 25 points.
I remember when games were played to 15, but the only time a point was awarded was to the serving team. There were no sideout points. Games must have taken forever, but I don’t remember long, dragged out contests.
These are suggestions. I don’t know if it’s feasible or not, but that’s why the MSHSL makes all of the big decisions.
This is what I would like to see done before I retire from the Mesabi Tribune.
