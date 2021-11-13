HIBBING — The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team has had a long, storied program, winning five NCAA championships in 1974, 1976, 1979, 2002 and 2003, with 38 total appearances in the tournament.
The last time the Gophers made it into the final four was 2014, when they finished second, which is one of seven runner-up finishes.
Minnesota has had a total of 15 coaches since the 1921-22 season, including I.D. MacDonald, Emil Iverson, Frank Pond, Larry Armstrong, Doc Romnes, John Mariucci, Marsh Ryman (interim), Glen Sonmor, Ken Yackel (interim), Herb Brooks, Brad Buetow, Doug Woog, Mike Guentzel (interim), Don Lucia and now, Bob Motzko.
Buetow won 171 games as coach in six years, yet they wanted him gone. Woog had 388 wins in his career, which spanned 14 seasons, but there came a time when they wanted him gone, too.
Lucia was the longest-tenured coach with 19 seasons.
He was supposed to be the savior of the program when things started going pear-shaped near the end of Woog’s career as coach.
Lucia delivered, winning those back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003, and even though he had a .634 winning percentage and 457 wins, the cries came out to replace the Grand Rapids’ native.
Did Lucia, Buetow and Woog forget how to coach when their teams weren’t winning National titles?
Of course not, but Gopher fans were getting restless. They needed a change, so they were all let go to find the next-best thing.
Enter Motzko.
Motzko had a great program at St. Cloud State University, but he never won a National championship there. He knows his hockey, but whether a team wins or loses doesn’t have anything to do with coaching the Xs and Os of the game.
It has a lot to do with recruiting and getting those players to work together as a unit. He did that at St. Cloud State.
He is the right fit for the Gophers, but some things never change.
Minnesota still has a hard time beating in-state rivals Mankato State, St. Cloud State and the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Even Bemidji State has had the Gophers number at times.
Do they have better players than the Gophers, or do they get more out of their players than the Gophers?
Ponder that one for a minute.
Minnesota split with the Huskies a few weeks ago, but it took a non-call in overtime for the Gophers to get that victory.
The Bulldogs just recently swept Minnesota in a home-and-home series.
The Mavericks knocked us out of the NCAA Tournament last year, and the game wasn’t close.
For diehard Gopher fans, that is unacceptable.
On Friday, Minnesota held a 3-0 lead over Ohio State, then the Gophers allowed the Buckeyes to score four unanswered goals in another loss.
No team should lose a three-goal lead.
So what’s the problem?
I can’t answer that one.
If they’re getting out-worked in those games, that’s inexcusable.
How does that seem possible after scoring three times in the first period. How does the well go dry after that?
I’m the last person Motzko is going to listen to, but he needs to recruit players that will stick around for four years, will go into the corners and battle for loose pucks and play gritty around the net. Goals don’t have to be pretty, they just need to be scored.
Making it to the NCAA is great, getting to the Frozen Four is better, but winning is a second-to-none feeling.
It would sure be nice to get that 2003 feeling back again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.