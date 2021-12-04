HIBBING — It’s the sound of silence, and it’s the best sound of all.
That’s because the Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild are doing something out of the ordinary — winning.
You didn’t see that wrong. I said winning.
That’s something that hasn’t been said about the Timberwolves in quite some time.
By now, the Wolves are usually out of the playoff race just two months into the season.
This year, the Wolves are 11-12, and they’re currently sitting in the ninth spot in the Western Conference.
What that means at this point of the season is nothing, but that would put the Wolves in the playoff to get into the top eight. They’re actually ahead of Denver, they’re tied with Portland and they’re only a half game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for seventh spot.
It looked like things were going to spiral out of control when the Wolves went on that six-game losing streak, but that was typical Wolves, having longer losing streaks than winning streaks.
Wolves’ coach Chris Finch must have found the right button to push as his team went on a five-game winning streak to get back to .500. The Wolves did climb one game over .500, but now they’re on a two-game losing streak, having lost to Brooklyn and Washington.
They actually took the Nets down to the wire, with Kevin Durant and James Harden, but nobody would have expected the Wolves to beat them. The Wizards, that’s a game the Wolves could have won.
The Wolves are winning because of their defense. This is the best defensive effort I’ve seen out of them in quite awhile.
I hope they keep it up.
To be relevant, you have to beat the teams you should beat, which the Wolves have done, plus they’re thrown in some wins in games that were toss ups.
All the Wolves have to do is hover around .500 the rest of the season, which has 69 games remaining.
———
The Wild started the season strong, and they’re getting stronger every week.
Kiril Kaprisov is starting to come around offensively. Rem Pitlick has been a pleasant surprise.
What will help the Wild more than anything is Coach Dean Evason’s ability to play four lines. I know it’s the NHL, but how many teams can do that with confidence?
All four lines can score, and they are all responsible when it comes to playing defense.
Cam Talbot has been shaky at times, but he does play big in bigger games.
I like the makeup of this team, but they might be one center short of a cup contender.
We’ll see what happens at the trade deadline.
This is a weird feeling seeing both of these teams winning. That’s why I’ve been so silent. There’s nothing to complain about. We're not used to that in Minnesota.
Now, if we could get the Vikings to follow suit, it would be a perfect winter.
PS: The Vikings will lose to the Lions. You watch.
