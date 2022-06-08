This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Dennis Sabart of Eveleth. Mr. Sabart passed away recently.
He served in the United States Army. Following his service he had 30 years as a teacher, basketball and football coach and athletic director at Eveleth-Gilbert Public Schools.
Thank you for your service Mr. Sabart. Rest in peace.
—
Good
Have you taken a ride over to Aurora to watch any Section 7A baseball?
If you haven’t, you sure have missed out on some great high school playoff baseball. The teams are laying it all out on the line.
If you haven’t been over there yet, there is still one more chance to catch some action.
Ely will take on South Ridge today for the Section 7A title at 5 p.m.
Ely needs to win twice, so if the Timberwolves take game 1, they will play another contest right after. If the Panthers win, they will go to state.
Go check it out folks
—
Finally, did you happen to watch that French Open championship match on Sunday?
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud matched up for the title. Nadal, with a bad foot, beat Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.
How bad was his foot? Between the second and third sets he had to go into the locker room and get painkiller shots in the foot. Shots must have worked since he ended the third set 6-0.
That now Nadal’s record at 112-3 in the French Open. Wow.
—
Bad
Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will not be playing in the US Open, due to his leg that he broke 14 months ago being just not well enough.
He hopes to be ready to play in the British Open coming up July 14-17.
—
Ugly
My Cubs are still 9.5 games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central but at least I will get to watch them on TV on Sunday.
They will match up with the Yankees on Fox.
I’m predicting a Cubs victory!
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “There have been 19,180 MLB baseball players.
Just one hit 350 home runs, stole 200 Bases, had a .300 batting average, and a .400 on base percentage.
Who was it?”
Must have been a tough one. Only five readers knew it was Larry Walker.
Kelly at the front desk picked number 5 and that made Steve Jarvi a winner.
Your Canelake’s gift Cards are on the way Steve. Thanks goes out to Clyde Frosaker for donating one of the Gift Cards.
Give this one a try:
Everybody knows that Roger Clemens was a great baseball pitcher. But did you know he was also a good basketball player?
He refused offers from two teams. What two teams were they?
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Remember, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
