This week’s column is dedicated to all of the Service members we honored on Monday.

The weather wasn’t the best but the get together at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center sure was great.

Memorial Day is always a great Holiday but our Service members who don’t come home should be remembered every day.

Rest in Peace Service Members

Good

I was lucky enough to be back in Aurora on Tuesday afternoon to cover some Section 7A Baseball.

I got to cover Ely vs. Littlefork-BigFalls.

Ely is coached by my friend Frank Ivancich and assisted by Jim Wittrup.

I’ve known both guys for years.

In fact I played VFW and Legion ball against Wittrup.

The Timberwolves coasted by the Vikings on Tuesday, 10-0 and then beat a very tough Barnum squad, 7-6.

The Timberwolves took on Cherry Thursday at Mesabi East, with the winner of that game going to the title contest.

Bad

How about the NBA on Saturday announcing that they fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for “Violating League Rules regarding team bench decorum?”

On Multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area.

Are you kidding me?

Good thing the Heat lost Game 7 to Boston on Sunday night,

They might have run out of money for standing up too much.

Ugly

What about former Mets manager Mickey Callaway now being fired by the Mexican League team he got off to a 16-17 start?

Callaway who was placed on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list last May following the conclusion of the League’s investigation into his alleged lewd behavior toward five women.

Not many places he can go for a baseball job now.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia challenge

The question last week was, “What player led Major League Baseball in RBIs in 1987 and how many RBIs did he have?”

Kelly at the front desk of the newspaper picked number 6, which made Tom LaZella a winner.

This week you are playing for a pair of gift Cards from Canelake’s Candies.

One $10 card from Clyde Frosaker and one $10 card from me.

Give this one a try.

“There have been 19,180 MLB Baseball players.

Just one hit 350 Home runs, 200 Stolen Bases, .300 Batting Average, and .400 On Base Percentage.

His name is?

You have until Monday night to submit your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…It’s Only Sports

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmai.com

