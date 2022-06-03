featured Section baseball always delivers Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Jun 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to all of the Service members we honored on Monday.The weather wasn’t the best but the get together at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center sure was great.Memorial Day is always a great Holiday but our Service members who don’t come home should be remembered every day.Rest in Peace Service Members—GoodI was lucky enough to be back in Aurora on Tuesday afternoon to cover some Section 7A Baseball.I got to cover Ely vs. Littlefork-BigFalls.Ely is coached by my friend Frank Ivancich and assisted by Jim Wittrup.I’ve known both guys for years.In fact I played VFW and Legion ball against Wittrup.The Timberwolves coasted by the Vikings on Tuesday, 10-0 and then beat a very tough Barnum squad, 7-6.The Timberwolves took on Cherry Thursday at Mesabi East, with the winner of that game going to the title contest.—BadHow about the NBA on Saturday announcing that they fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for “Violating League Rules regarding team bench decorum?”On Multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area.Are you kidding me?Good thing the Heat lost Game 7 to Boston on Sunday night,They might have run out of money for standing up too much.—UglyWhat about former Mets manager Mickey Callaway now being fired by the Mexican League team he got off to a 16-17 start?Callaway who was placed on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list last May following the conclusion of the League’s investigation into his alleged lewd behavior toward five women.Not many places he can go for a baseball job now.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia challengeThe question last week was, “What player led Major League Baseball in RBIs in 1987 and how many RBIs did he have?”Kelly at the front desk of the newspaper picked number 6, which made Tom LaZella a winner.This week you are playing for a pair of gift Cards from Canelake’s Candies.One $10 card from Clyde Frosaker and one $10 card from me.Give this one a try.“There have been 19,180 MLB Baseball players.Just one hit 350 Home runs, 200 Stolen Bases, .300 Batting Average, and .400 On Base Percentage.His name is?You have until Monday night to submit your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…It’s Only Sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmai.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly Ely Baseball Cherry Baseball High School Baseball Section 7a Baseball Tournament Nba Playoffs Miami Heat Sports Trivia Major League Baseball Mickey Callaway Home Run Sport Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joseph M. Berklich Roger Gordon Moe Dennis Ray Sabart Elsie Edith Maturi Audrey Mae ‘Noni’ Baratto Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.