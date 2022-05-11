This week’s column is dedicated to Timothy Cherro of Aurora. He passed away recently.

Mr. Cherro served in the United States Army from 1983-86. Thank you for your service Timothy.

Rest in peace.

Good

Did you watch that Kentucky Derby on Saturday?

How about that 80-1 shot Rich Strike coming from nowhere to win at the wire.

My sixth grade basketball coach Roger Amundson, who lives in Florida now, went with his wife Tina to a track where they were able to place some bets on the race.

Tina placed a $2 bet on Rich Strike to win the race. That put $163.60 in her pocket.

Unbelievable.

Imagine if she placed a $10 or $20 bet on the horse? I hope she bought dinner on Saturday night.

Finally, how about this weather we finally are having?

The spring sports athletes finally get to play some sports outside in some decent weather.

I was lucky enough to go and cover some Chisholm baseball on Tuesday, a 4-0 win over Deer River.

The weather was perfect, the sun was out, and the Blustreaks got five solid innings pitched from Noah Sundquist to cruise to the win.

All I could think of sitting there was, “It's a Great Day to Play Two.”

Bad

How about Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson getting his one-game suspension for flipping off a fan, reduced to just a fine?

Anderson appealed and won, avoiding sitting out a game.

This is the same idiot who was previously suspended for the first three games of the 2022 season after making contact with an umpire late last year.

He appealed that decision and got the suspension reduced to two games. What next for this head-case?

Ugly

Did everybody watch game five of the Wild and the Blues on Tuesday night?

I know my sister-in-law was at the game and I don’t want to say anything to her.

It’s the last chance today for the Wild to stay alive in the series. Better show up ready to play today.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

There was not a question last week so let’s try this one for a Troy Aikman card donated by Clyde Frosaker.

“How many times was Troy Aikman selected to play in the Pro Bowl?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Let’s hope the weather stays nice. I want to cover baseball and softball games.

Remember, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's Only Sports.

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

