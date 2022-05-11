featured Rich Strike comes up money Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune May 11, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Timothy Cherro of Aurora. He passed away recently.Mr. Cherro served in the United States Army from 1983-86. Thank you for your service Timothy.Rest in peace.—GoodDid you watch that Kentucky Derby on Saturday?How about that 80-1 shot Rich Strike coming from nowhere to win at the wire.My sixth grade basketball coach Roger Amundson, who lives in Florida now, went with his wife Tina to a track where they were able to place some bets on the race.Tina placed a $2 bet on Rich Strike to win the race. That put $163.60 in her pocket.Unbelievable.Imagine if she placed a $10 or $20 bet on the horse? I hope she bought dinner on Saturday night.—Finally, how about this weather we finally are having?The spring sports athletes finally get to play some sports outside in some decent weather.I was lucky enough to go and cover some Chisholm baseball on Tuesday, a 4-0 win over Deer River.The weather was perfect, the sun was out, and the Blustreaks got five solid innings pitched from Noah Sundquist to cruise to the win.All I could think of sitting there was, “It's a Great Day to Play Two.”—BadHow about Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson getting his one-game suspension for flipping off a fan, reduced to just a fine?Anderson appealed and won, avoiding sitting out a game.This is the same idiot who was previously suspended for the first three games of the 2022 season after making contact with an umpire late last year.He appealed that decision and got the suspension reduced to two games. What next for this head-case?—UglyDid everybody watch game five of the Wild and the Blues on Tuesday night?I know my sister-in-law was at the game and I don’t want to say anything to her.It’s the last chance today for the Wild to stay alive in the series. Better show up ready to play today.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThere was not a question last week so let’s try this one for a Troy Aikman card donated by Clyde Frosaker.“How many times was Troy Aikman selected to play in the Pro Bowl?”You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Let’s hope the weather stays nice. I want to cover baseball and softball games.Remember, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's Only Sports.—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly Horse Racing Rich Strike Kentucky Derby High School Sports Chicago White Sox Minnesota Wild St. Louis Blues Nhl Playoffs Tina Baseball Sport Timothy Cherro Roger Amundson Softball Game Tim Anderson Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Woman dies after jumping from Highway 53 bridge Devan Jakob Mattson Timothy Blake Cherro Leon “Leo” Cherro Ella Perpich Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
