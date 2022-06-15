This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Anthony Strle of Virginia. He passed away recently.

Mr. Strle served in the U.S. Marines and served in Vietnam. Thank you for your service Mr. Strle.

Rest in peace.

Good

How about a pair of Rock Ridge track and field athletes coming home with some hardware at the Class AA State Meet.

Cameron Stocke defended his 1600 title and Sydney Fitzgerald was the runner-up in the shot put.

Hibbing also had a title winner in Class AA. Julia Gherard defended the state title in the pole vault where she vaulted 13 feet.

Also, Taevon Wells from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin won the Class A 400 meters.

Great job to all of our local athletes at the State Track and Field Meet.

Now we got the NBA championship series started and the Stanley Cup title series started.

Who do you like?

I’ll take the Warriors and the Avs.

Bad

Is it just me or do other baseball fans think that the first extra inning rule just doesn’t belong there.

I’m sorry, you just shouldn’t be able to place a runner on second base for nothing.

No hits or no walks and stolen bases, just start the inning with a runner on second.

That's a ridiculous rule. Get rid of it.

Ugly

Speaking of ridiculous, how about my Cubs?

A loss to San Diego on Tuesday night made it eight straight losses.

“Wow,” is all I can say.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Baseball pitching great Roger Clemens was offered two basketball offers from what two teams?”

That must have been a tough question.

Only three readers knew the offers came from the Celtics and the SuperSonics.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 3 which made Shirley Leoni a winner. Your card is on the way Shirley.

I did get some new cards from Clyde Frosaker to give away.

Give this one a try.

“Paul Hornung established an NFL Championship Game record with 19 points when his Packers beat what team 37-0?

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's Only Sports.

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

