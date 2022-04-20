This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Gerald Lange of Virginia.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Lange served in the Army National Guard.
Gerald was also a big sports fan.
Thank you for your service Mr. Lange
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Well it's soon to be Stanley Cup Playoff time.
My Blackhawks will be home relaxing but the home state Wild will be out there looking for a Stanley Cup.
I will be sitting back and just enjoying playoff hockey. That will be fun to watch.
Finally, how about Ayden McDonald being named the 2022 Mesabi Tribune and Herald-Review Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year?
If you didn’t get a chance to watch Ayden play at all this season, you sure missed out.
He was the second leading scorer in the state, No. 4 in assists in the state, and number one in steals in the state.
He is a great player to watch.
Ayden will be playing next year at Augustana College in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
What a fun player he was to cover. Keep it up Ayden
Bad
What about the Minnesota State, Hobey Baker-winning netminder getting a six-month ban for prohibited substances?
Dryden McKay said he took a Vitamin D3 immune booster to help protect him from COVID-19.
The USADA also said that a supplement he’d taken was contaminated with ostarine.
Minnesota State in a statement that despite the suspension. “We continue to believe Dryden McKay is an impressive young man.”
An impressive young man who didn’t follow the rules?
Ugly
Did you watch the USFL?
If you did, give me an update.
How about two games being played on Sunday and the third game scheduled was postponed to Monday, due to weather.
I just think it's kind of funny how all games are being played at the same stadium.
Time to go to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
Guess I won’t be traveling down South to watch any USFL.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the first NHL player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy twice in his career?”
Thirteen readers knew it was Bobby Orr
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk at the paper picked No. 12 which made Pete Prijatel a winner.
Your card is on the way Pete.
Give this one a try.
“Who is the only Virginia born basketball player to play in the NBA and who was his first coach?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff…. It's only sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
jimmylaine1010@gmail.com
