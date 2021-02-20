HIBBING — On Saturday, Hibbing High School senior David Platt was going for a record of all records — 100 falls in a career.
Unfortunately, he didn’t get it. Platt won both his matches, just not by fall.
In this first match, Platt won by default when his opponent received a concussion and had to bow out of the match.
His second match, he won by forfeit when the other team didn’t present a wrestler, so that record-breaking fall will have to wait.
Even so, that pin record is a historic number.
Just how historic?
Will Johnson is the team leader with 99 falls, included in his 185 wins, which is tops in Hibbing wrestling. A total of 53-percent of his wins were by fall.
After that, that number drops off significantly.
Tim Tekautz, who was state champion in 1988 and 1989, along with four section titles, had 88 falls. He had 116 victories, 75.8-percent of his win totals were falls.
After that, Skip Johnson had 83 falls. He had 128 total victories (64.8-percent). Jack Thompson, who was a state champion in 1988, has 82 falls in 135 wins (60.7-percent).
David Calliguri, who was a two-time state champion at 98 pounds and 105 pounds, had 54 falls included in his 93 wins (58-percent).
Mike Fuenffinger, who went on to some wrestling success following his high-school career, only had 56 falls in his 92 wins (60.8-percent).
That puts Platt in with some prestigious company.
Platt hasn’t won a state title yet, but he did reach the semifinal round last year, losing to Brody Ulliyot of Detroit Lakes 6-3 last Tuesday.
Ulliyot beat Platt in the state semifinals last year, then I believe placed second in the state.
Platt was looking forward to the match, and he didn’t disappoint.
What that means in the grand scheme of things remains to be seen, but these two might meet up again in the postseason.
How that looks right now, I don’t know, but there could be a super-sectional, which would include individuals from 7AA and 8AA.
If Platt and Ulliyot are in the same weight class, which is likely, it’s going to be an interesting rematch.
As of Feb. 3, Platt is ranked sixth in the state at 145-pounds by the Guillotine, which is the website for Minnesota amateur wrestling.
Ulliyot is ranked third at 152-pounds.
I certainly don’t know what weight Platt will certify in, but it’s possible it could be at 152-pounds. Maybe Platt will stay at 145. Maybe Ulliyot will drop to 145 or stay at 152.
It’s all a guessing game right now until things become official, but Platt is capable of winning a state title. He has to wrestle well, but there’s a little luck involved, too.
What might go unnoticed is that career-victory total might also be in jeopardy.
With those two wins on Saturday, Platt has 170.
According to Hibbing coach Ray Pierce, Platt still has at least eight more matches to go in the regular season, which could give him eight more victories. There’s also team sections and individual sections.
Depending how far the Bluejackets and Platt advance, he may become the Bluejackets all-time leader in wins.
Not a bad career for the Hibbing senior.
Stay safe.
