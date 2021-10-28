This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Leo Talevson.
He passed away recently.
Leo served in the Army from 1953-55.
Thank you for your service Mr. Talevson.
Rest in Peace
---
Good
This is a good couple of week’s in High School Sports.
It's playoff time.
Put those warm clothes on and go watch some playoff Football or go to the gym and catch some great Volleyball.
These players have worked hard all regular season and are ready to lay it all out there, trying to get that State Tournament berth.
---
Finally, did you see that Wild game at Vancouver on Tuesday night?
I know a lot of people may not have ween it since it didn’t start until after 9pm but the start was sure great to watch.
The Canucks were hosting their first home game of the season.
The young man who came out to sing the Canadian National Anthem made a announcement.
“I will start the Anthem and then want to hear you take over.”
He started out with “Oh Canada” and 18,000 people in the stands took over and sang the rest of the anthem.
It was really cool to see and hear.
The Wild made it even better for their fans when they won the game 3-2.
---
Bad
Did you see that Illinois vs Penn State College Football game on Saturday?
3-4 Illinois beat 5-1 Penn State in Nine Overtimes.
Yes, I said that right nine Overtimes.
What really stood out was the final score.
Illinois won, 20-18.
Are you kidding me?
Nine Overtimes and your final score is 20-18?
Defense could not have been that good.
---
Ugly
Ok, I talked about that Illinois and Penn State game but how about the Army and Wake Forest contest?
6-0 Wake Forest beat 4-2 Army 70-56.
Yes I said that right 70-56.
Wake led at the half 28-21 and exploded for 42 points in the second half.
So you go from a game that had 38 points scored in a nine overtime game to a a four quarter contest that had 126 points scored.
Are you sure this was a football game and not a Basketball game?
---
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Back in day, ESPN College football analyst Lee Corso actually played college football. In the mid-50’s he attended Florida State and roomed with another ‘Noles player who would go on to be a ridiculously famous actor?
Way too easy for my readers.
Fifteen readers knew it was Burt Reynolds.
The names were numbered and sportswriter Ben Romsaas picked number 11, which made Robert Dwyer a winner.
Give this one a try.
“The first NHL All-Star game was held as a benefit for what injured star?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
---
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff---It’s only Sports
---
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.