Good
Well, today is a big night for a pair of local squads.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers and the Cherry Tigers will match up in the Section 7 Nine-Man title game in Aurora at Mesabi East High School. The winning team will go to the State Tournament.
The teams didn’t face each other during the regular season so this should be a good one. I guarantee that cities will be quiet on Friday night. Everybody will be packing the stands at the game.
If you haven’t been to the Mesabi East complex yet, go check it out. It is beautiful.
The game gets under way at 7 p.m. I have the night off but will be at the game to watch these two teams battle.
Bad
How about that Vikings squad and the way they played on Sunday night in that nationally televised loss to the Cowboys?
How they played at the end of the first half was just horrid.
One time out left and not using it and letting the time run out while looking clueless.
I guess just being outscored 17-6 in the second half was okay for defensive genius coach Mike Zimmer.
Just keep listening to Vikings homer Paul Allen and you'll be okay, Vikings fans.
Ugly
Speaking of teams that haven’t played too well this season. How about my Chicago Blackhawks?
They must have known that I was going to put them in the Ugly this week because they won their first game of the season on Monday night, beating the Ottawa Senators 5-1.
Yes, I said that right, it was their first win of the season. Good thing there's lots of games left.
Come on Blackhawks, get it going. I don’t want to hear from Wild fans about how much better they are.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “The first NHL All-Star Game was held as a benefit for what injured star?”
Ten readers knew it was held for Irvine “Ace” Bailey.
The names were numbered and Tom Postudensek picked number 10, which made Willie Spelts the winner of a beautiful Nolan Ryan card.
This week you are playing for a great die cut Kirk Cousins Viking card, donated by Postudensek.
“In 2019, how many TD passes and Picks did Cousins throw?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.
