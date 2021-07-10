HIBBING — I have to give a shoutout to Hibbing High School band director Matt Berg.
The first-year director put on a field show Thursday at Cheever Field, and even though he had a limited number of musicians, the show was entertaining. It was fun to see the Bluejacket band back in action.
I’m sure it wasn’t the easiest of years for Berg.
He had to deal with COVID-19, and that must have affected the number of musicians in the band.
I don’t know how much his band attendance suffered, but I saw the band marching in front of my house last week for the first time in two years, and the numbers were, well, down from previous years of band watching.
Yet, the kids were enthused about marching, which they didn’t get a chance to do last year.
I also want to commend the parents of these individuals for keeping this tradition going, and keeping your child or children involved with the band.
I get it. It takes a lot of man-hours to be in a marching band. It’s a big commitment, but a countless number of musicians and directors have taken the time to perform and conduct.
With their leadership, Hibbing’s bands have been second-to-none when it comes to performing (I may be a little partial here).
Marching band has been a staple in this community for a long time, with Clyde Hill, Art Hill, Kris Furlong, Dave Hill and Amy Dahl preceding Berg in that position. They’ve won numerous awards, and they have been invited to play all over the world.
To see that field show, and there were plenty of people attending the event, was an exhilarating experience. They did a great job on Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and “I’m Still Standing.”
We were outside, enjoying each other’s company (although I was sitting in the press box. Those are the perks that come with this job).
Being in marching band is also physically taxing. They should make marching band a physical-education credit. Ever walk down the street carrying a bass drum or a tuba in 85-degree heat? You have to be in shape to do that.
I also want to give a shoutout to all of the communities that brought back their Fourth of July celebrations. I enjoyed seeing those photos in the newspaper.
It’s like we’re back to normal, but remember, and I’d hate to rain (which we need) on a parade, this virus hasn’t been eradicated. Don’t let your guard down too soon.
Let’s have fun and enjoy each moment as it comes.
Nice job Mr. Berg. Keep up the good work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.