HIBBING — It has come to my attention that two Minnesota Viking players, and possibly a third, won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Harrison Smith and Adam Thelen have opted to not get the shots.
Kirk Cousins happens to be the third, but he’s not saying if he did or didn’t get the shot or shots. It has something to do with HIPPA Laws. He’s keeping it confidential. That’s his privilege.
Unfortunately for these players, the National Football League is taking it seriously enough that they came out with some protocols this past week for fully-vaccinated and not-fully-vaccinated players.
Here’s what the NFL said.
———
•Fully vaccinated — no daily testing; masks not required at club facility or during team travel; no physical distancing in club facility with other vaccinated players; no quarantine after high-risk exposure; no travel restrictions; no capacity limits in the weight room; may eat in cafeteria with other fully-vaccinated individuals; no restriction of social/media/marketing/sponsorship opportunities; may use sauna/steam room; and may interact with vaccinated family/friends during team travel.
———
•Not fully vaccinated — testing required every day; masks required at facility and during travel; remain physically distant from others in facility; must quarantine after high-risk exposure to COVID; travel restrictions; 15-player minimum in weight room; must be physically distanced in meal room, may not eat with teammates; no social/media/marketing/sponsorship activities permitted; may not use sauna/steam room; and may not leave team hotel to eat in restaurants, and may not interact with anyone traveling outside team traveling party during travel.
———
These restrictions were agreed upon by the NFLPA and the league. It’s clear that the players will pay a price for not being vaccinated.
Whether it’s fair or not can be debated, but if players are ultimately deciding to not get vaccinated, then they should have to follow these guidelines to keep everybody safe.
I realize it’s a personal choice to get the shots. I won’t debate that.
A lot of the hesitation is the fact that they don’t know if there’s any long-term effects from the vaccines.
They don’t know what they’re putting in their bodies even though the vaccines are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Even with the shots, there’s no guarantee that you could still get sick, but supposedly, it lessens the symptoms of the disease.
Putting it bluntly, you probably won’t die if you get sick.
Maybe some of these big, tough football players are afraid of needles. Wouldn’t that be ironic.
Are they in good shape? Yes, so maybe they won’t be affected by it, but why take that chance?
If they’re worried about what they’re putting in their bodies, then why do athletes use steroids?
We all know about the consequences of taking steroids.
Players aren’t afraid to inject themselves with a substance that, in the short run, will heal their muscles quicker and make them stronger, but in the long run, it will kill them.
It doesn’t make sense, does it?
Personally, I don’t care if they don’t get vaccinated, or if they take steroids.
Want to know a good reason to get vaccinated — Marco Rossi.
Here is a young man, in good physical shape, working out all of the time, but he contracted COVID. He had to be sent home to Austria because of COVID-related complications.
Rossi was diagnosed with myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart. It could have killed him. He was afraid to go to sleep at night because he thought he wouldn’t wake up.
It is a scary virus. Even the most fit people can get burned by it.
So what’s safer? Getting vaccinated or actually contracting COVID?
Rossi has recovered and is back skating and working out, getting ready for the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota Wild.
That happened in November 2020, so the vaccines weren’t available yet. I’ll bet he wishes he could have had that vaccination. Maybe he has one now. I don’t know.
If Smith and Thelen, and other NFL players not vaccinated, want the freedoms that the rest of their teammates have, they will get vaccinated.
Hopefully, they don’t get sick and miss any games. Hopefully, they don’t get anybody else sick enough to miss games.
What is there to fear?
I had my two shots and I haven’t grown extra fingers. There’s isn’t a third eye popping out of my forehead. If they did plant a chip in me, then at least my family can find me if I get lost.
And the most ridiculous excuse I heard is you turn into a zombie (which one person said during an interview last weekend).
What will happen down the road? I don’t know, or care. I live for the moment and being vaccinated was the only way to go.
———
I know they don’t know who I am, but I want to send my condolences out to the Tom Kurvers family.
Kurvers died Monday after a battle with lung cancer.
I got to know Tom when I was a student at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
I don’t know how our paths crossed, but we ended up on the same intramural softball team, along with Scott Carlstrom, Bill Oleksuk, Mike Sertich, Gary Milani, Jim Shevich, Tom Lemahiue, John Kuhn and Tom Hendrick.
We ran into each other a few times after college, but I hadn’t seen him in quite some time.
When I heard he was sick, it hit me hard, but I was hoping he’d fight through it.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Kurvers’ family.
Stay strong in this time of sorrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.