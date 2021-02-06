HIBBING — When the 2020-2021 high school season began, there was a lot of uncertainty for not only the educational part of it, but also the sports side of it.
No one knew what was going to happen.
Was school going to be held in-person, hybrid or all virtual? After a couple of weeks, most schools went to virtual learning.
In the fall, the Minnesota State High School League gave the go-ahead to start activities, but at first, playoffs weren’t an option.
All of that changed, but no state tournaments were going to be held, which is what happened.
The winter season was in jeopardy, then the Minnesota State High School League put up three proposals, and starting Jan. 4, was the popular choice.
Were there going to be playoffs and/or state tournaments?
The high school league put that to rest at a board meeting Friday, and the answer is yes.
There will be section tournaments and meets, along with state tournaments, and that decision has been received with open arms by area coaches.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about for a long time,” Hibbing boys basketball coach Joel McDonald said. “When we were delayed at the beginning of the season, it was about reassuring them that people were working on a legitimate postseason.
“We kept coming back to that, and now to see it on paper, it’s a nice confirmation that people were going out of their way to make it happen. We have a chance to get there. It’s a great feeling. Out of all of the outcome goals this group has, that is the most popular one.”
Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz had already been preparing his team as if there were going to be playoffs.
“We’ve approached this season like there were going to be playoffs and a state tournament,” Rewertz said. “We want to be one of the top four teams in the section. Now, it’s certainly exciting to have something to play for at the end of the year.
“Knowing that something is planned, something that’s absolute, that will keep the boys focused and give them that energy because they have something to play for.”
That’s exactly how Hibbing girls basketball coach Matt Erickson felt.
“When the news came out, I felt excited for the girls,” Erickson said. “Now, they have something to work for. We were happy to have a season, but with the seniors we have this year, knowing they’ve been there before, that got a taste of all of that, and they want to do it again.”
“To not have that experience available to them, it would have been a letdown. It’s exciting for everyone, whether you’re in basketball or another sport. When I was younger, I went to state and watched. That was our goal. I can’t imagine being a senior and not having that opportunity. It’s some strange times we’re in right now.”
———
Here’s what the state high school league came up with:
Alpine skiing — Wednesday, March 10 at Giant’s Ridge.
Nordic skiing — Friday, March 12 at Giant’s Ridge.
Dance — Friday and Saturday March 12-13.
Swimming and Diving — March 18-20, no state prelims and a max of four teams competing at one time.
Gymnastics — March 26-27.
Wrestling — Prelims on March 13, State March 25-27, and each individual weight class will get eight qualifiers.
Hockey — Girls quarterfinals March 26-27; Boys quarterfinals March 30-31; Girls semifinals April 1; Boys semifinals April 2; Finals April 3.
Basketball — Quarterfinals at regional sites on March 30-31; Semifinals, April 6-8; Finals April 9-10.
———
As far as McDonald was concerned, extending the season into April was the logical thing to do. It shouldn’t interfere with spring sports, which should be started later when the weather is more conducive for practices, games and meets.
“Due to the fact that we didn’t start games until mid-January, April makes the most sense,” McDonald said. “All of the times when we struggle with spring sports in the middle of April, those days can be brutal.
“It plays into the fact that the spring season is going to shape up to be the best that it can be. The fall was shaky in that respect. We’ll cross our fingers and hope this plan comes out to be what it’s supposed to be.”
Rewertz said, “It didn’t change our approach. We set good goals as a group of what we wanted to accomplish. We’ve done a good job focusing on our short-term goals. We had things to fight for.
“I don’t know how much it affected us from that standpoint.”
Whether or not there will be fans in the stands is still up in the air, but family members could be allowed in to watch the games.
It all depends on the COVID numbers at the time, and if enough people are vaccinated to ensure the safety of all concerned.
For the student/athletes, this is better than nothing.
Stay safe.
