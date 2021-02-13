HIBBING — I’ve been doing this job for over 30 years, and I’ve seen a lot of talented athletes come and go.
I’ve seen a lot of Division I hockey players, and some who have even gone on to play professionally, but that doesn’t mean I’ve covered them personally.
Take Matt Niskanen. He wasn’t in my coverage area, but the former Mesabi Daily News had the opportunity to watch him progress through the high school, college and pro ranks.
I’ve had the opportunity to cover Scott Perunovich and Adam Johnson more closely, along with Jarrett Lee, who is now at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
There have been others as well, and I apologize for not remembering your names.
I’ve also seen some good basketball players, who have gone on to Division II or III careers, but I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a Division I prospect.
On Saturday, I can cross that off of my bucket list, which is something I don’t have.
When Minnehaha Academy came to Hibbing to take on the Bluejackets, the Redhawks’ Chet Holmgren came to town.
Holmgren is a legitimate Division I player. I believe he’s the No. 1 prospect in the country. If he’s not, he’s close.
Holmgren is all of seven-feet. He towered over either Parker Maki and Eli Erickson, who were assigned the task of defending him, but I will say, they didn’t do a bad job on him.
Holmgren only had eight points in the first half, and in the second half, Holmgren put down a lob pass for a one-handed dunk. You don’t see that too often here.
He became more of a force offensively in the second, with that lob-pass dunk. He took another lob just above the rim and slammed it home.
Defensively, don’t even get me started. He’s a rim protector. Hibbing did draw him out on the perimeter a couple of times, but he stands in the lane and probably dares players to shoot over him. His arms are long enough to reject anything close to the basket.
Don’t be fooled. Holmgren isn’t the only weapon the Redhawks have on that team.
Isaiah Davis had 17 in the first half on some nice moves under the basket.
Prince Aligbe is athletic, and I believe he’s a top recruit from the sophomore class.
The Miller twins, Hersey and Mercy, and also topnotch players.
Minnehaha Academy has bench that’s loaded, too.
The Redhawks had two wins over Duluth East this season. The Greyhounds are a good team, but Minnehaha Academy is at least one step above that.
It was a pleasure to see a team like the Redhawks play even though it came at the expense of a Hibbing loss.
They’re ranked No. 1 Class 3A for a reason.
Good luck to the Redhawks this season. It might be the kiss of death, but Minnehaha Academy should win the state title this season.
Stay safe.
