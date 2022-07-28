Mesabi Range baseball earns academic award Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Jul 28, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John Knight Sr. of Hibbing.He passed away recently.Mr. Knight served in the United States Army.Thank you for your service Mr. KnightRest in Peace—GoodHow about the Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range Baseball team for being named a 2021-2022 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award Winner!!They not only did some good things on the field but got it done in the classroom.Great job head coach Chris Vito and your players.That’s what College sports is all about—Finally, how about my Chicago Cubs?Since the All Star Break has ended the Cubs have gone 6-0 heading into last nights game in San Francisco.I just hope they made it seven in a row.It ain’t over til it’s over—BadBig Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talked the other day about leaving the door open for more Big Ten teams.Pretty soon it may be the Big 30 or Big 40It sure isn’t like it used to be but I guess we all know what it’s all about?MONEY…MONEY…MONEY—UglyIt’s only two years until the 2024 Paris Olympics and Russia is still making plans for its athletes to live and compete in the French capital.The International Judo Federation has allowed Russia’s to keep competing as neutral athletes without their flag or anthem.What happens when they win a Gold then?Just stand there and look at the sky?—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “Who were the NHL Art Ross Trophy winners from 1981-2001?”Way too easy for my readers.Fifteen readers knew it was Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, and Mario Lemieux.The names of the correct answers readers were numbered and Kelly at the front desk picked number 7 which made Frank Pezzutto a winner.Your card is on the way FrankSince Summer baseball is coming to an end, give this one a try.In Virginia Little League back in the 1970’s what Little League team did Jimmy Laine and Willie Spelts play for and who was our coach?”You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…It’s Only Sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached at jimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Jimmy Laine Good, Bad And Ugly Baseball John Knight Sr. Sport Little League Willie Spelts Team Frank Pezzutto Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ‘It’s going to be belt tightening across the Range’ Virginia R. ‘Ginny’ Forti Sue Robarge A six generation family affair bestowed honor Virginia business expands again, this time to Midway Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
