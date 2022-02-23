This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Jerry Johnson of Nashwauk. He passed away recently.
Jerry was a United States Army Medic. Thank you for your service Mr. Johnson.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
“Be better than you are. Set a goal that seems unattainable, and when you reach that goal, set another one even higher,” Herb Brooks once said.
Exactly 42 years ago today the United States hockey team beat Finland 4-2 in Lake Placid to clinch the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Games.
Just two days before they beat the Russians 4-3 in the “Miracle on Ice.”
I might have only been 12 years old, but I will always remember that run to the gold.
“Do you believe in Miracles? Yes!”
—
Bad
How about Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard going nuts and basically starting a brawl after the Wolverines got blasted by Wisconsin?
What began as an intense post-game handshake between Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Howard quickly became close to an all-out brawl.
He is now suspended for the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000. Gard was suspended for one game.
Who said they only brawl in NHL hockey?
—
Ugly
So racehorse Medina Spirit was stripped of the 2021 Kentucky Derby title three days ago for testing positive for a banned medication.
The horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, was suspended for 90 days.
What bugs me is that Medina Spirit died in December. The derby was run in May and failed the test and it took over two months after the horse died to make a decision on what to do?
You should have asked the horse in June or July what happened and he maybe could have told you that he took some of his grandpa’s medicine by accident.
—
The Good, Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What do Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron have in common?”
That must have been kind of a tough one. Only eight readers knew that all three of them finished their Major League career in the city where they began, but for a different team.
Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the Boston Braves, Willie Mays from the New York Giants to the New York Mets and Hank Aaron from the Milwaukee Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk at the paper picked No. 3 which made Louie Chad a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Which two sisters were the first to fight it out in a Wimbledon singles final?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the Small Stuff—It's only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
