This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Joseph Moren of Hibbing. He passed away recently.
Mr. Moren was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and served in the Military Police.
Thank you for your service Mr. Moren.
Rest in peace.
Good
To the Mountain Iron-Buhl football squad for the season they had. The Rangers fell in the Nine-Man State Quarterfinals, 44-22 to Fertile-Beltrami.
Don’t be surprised to see MI-B back again next season. They had a young squad this year and I really expect them to have another great season next year.
Great job coach Dan Zubich and your staff.
Finally, how about Northeast Range Volleyball senior Hannah Reichensperger signing her National Letter of Intent to play next season at Illinois State, a Division I college.
If you hadn’t seen Reichensperger play you sure missed out. This young lady could do it all out there, from Kills, to Blocks, to Serving.
She did it all. Congratulations Hannah.
Bad
How about the Minnesota Timberwolves being fined $250,000 by the NBA for violating league rules against arranging or paying for offseason workouts outside of that team’s home market.
The violations took place in September. The workouts took place in Miami and they were centered around the home of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.
The team reportedly ended the week of workouts with dinner at his home. How much did that week help that squad?
Ugly
It was a tough loss for the Gophers football team on Saturday, to Iowa.
The Hawkeyes won, 27-22 to keep the “Floyd of Rosedale” trophy.
The Gophers have lost 10 straight times on the road in the series. Ouch.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Jack Carlson played five seasons with the North Stars and two with the St. Louis Blues.
How many total points did he collect in his career and how many penalty minutes did he spend in the box?”
Nine readers knew he had 45 points and 417 penalty minutes.
The names were numbered and Clyde Frosaker picked No. 7, which made Shirley Leoni a winner of the Jack Carlson card that Frosaker donated.
This week you will be playing for a Gale Sayers “Greats of the Game” card donated by Tom Postudensek. Gale Sayers was a rookie running back for the Chicago Bears and had six touchdowns in a game.
“Where was the game played and who was it against?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff... It's only sports.
